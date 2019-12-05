Video Shows Dallas ISD Student Walking in Front of Bus That Refused to Let Him on

A school bus driver is on administrative leave after an incident on Spring Valley Road on Tuesday

By Hannah Jones

A Dallas ISD student was seen on video standing in the middle of the street begging to be let on a school bus Tuesday. Now the bus driver is on administrative leave as the district investigates the incident.

"I know that he doesn't stop for nobody even though he sees you coming," the student told NBC 5. "He'll still leave you there. So I was like, 'No, not this time.'" [[565884262,C]]

It happened on Spring Valley Road and in the video, you can see the student slowly walking backwards with his hand up to the bus as the bus proceeds to slowly drive forward, refusing to stop.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

Dallas 33 mins ago

Dallas Homeowners Fight to Begin Rebuilding Months After October Tornado

holiday photos 46 mins ago

Holiday Photos: Dec. 11, 2019

A man who was driving nearby approaches the bus driver's window and tells the bus driver to stop. He called police and they cited the student with a ticket for obstructing traffic. The police gave the student a ride to school.

The bus driver is on administrative leave. Dallas ISD says the district is aware of the case and the driver is on administrative leave pending an investigation.

Local Texas News Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Excellent Educator U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection School Closings Weather Alerts Sports Connection Investigations Video Traffic Entertainment Things to Do in DFW COZI TV About NBC 5 Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us