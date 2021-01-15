Dallas ISD Asks for Five More Weeks of Classes for Some Students to Battle Learning Losses Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Dallas ISD is asking trustees to authorize three types of school calendars, two of which would extend the school year beyond the district’s 175-day calendar.

According to a report by the Dallas Morning News, the request is prompted by the learning loss caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

One of the calendars, the intersession model, would offer a targeted group of students in kindergarten through eighth grade nearly five weeks of additional instruction spread out across the school year, the Dallas Morning News reported.

Classes would start a week earlier, on Aug. 9, and finish four weeks later, on June 23. High schools would not be included, and the program would not be districtwide.

The Dallas Morning News reported that half of the students in each feeder pattern would be offered additional learning based on their needs, while the remaining students would have those weeks off from school.

“Intersession is really targeted to those students who would benefit most from extra time and support,” Deputy Chief of Academics Derek Little told the Dallas Morning News.

According to the Dallas Morning News, employee and community engagement is still ongoing at elementary and middle schools in 11 “priority” feeder patterns before a list would be finalized. The feeder programs include Carter, Conrad, Kimball, Lincoln, Madison, Pinkston, Roosevelt, Thomas Jefferson, South Oak Cliff, Spruce and Wilmer-Hutchins high schools.

The other variation is a “school-day redesign,” where the additional 23 days would be included for all students on a given campus, the Dallas Morning News reported.

Based on initial feedback, only 10 campuses will be considered for the plan: Quincy Adams, Dunbar, Gooch, Holland, Maple Lawn, McShan, Edna Rowe and Webster elementary schools as well as Rusk and Boude Storey middle schools.

According to the Dallas Morning News, the board is expected to vote on the three calendars later this month, but Little reminded trustees that their votes would not finalize the list of schools that would participate.

“The ongoing engagement with stakeholders will inform that final list, which we will share with you in the February briefing,” he said.