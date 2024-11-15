Education

Dallas ISD art teacher inspired by students to write children's book

A years-long book project was collaborative effort between Dallas ISD teacher and her students.

By Noelle Walker

NBC Universal, Inc.

A good teacher can inspire students, but the classroom can be a two-way street.

"That is one of the most magical moments, is just that spark," Dallas ISD Arthur Kramer Elementary School art teacher Candice Goetsch said.

Streaming 24/7: Watch NBC 5 local news and weather for free wherever you are

Goetsch, known in her classroom as 'Ms. G.', was inspired by her students to write a children's book based on op art (optical art) pioneer Bridget Riley.

"I sometimes joke with my friend and family," Goetsch said. "My coworkers are age 5 to 11, and we collaborate every day, that's part of how the book came about."

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

The book titled 'Through a Diamond: The Looking Life of Bridget Riley' took 2 1/2 years to complete. Goetsch wanted to write the children's picture book because she couldn't find one about the artist she was teaching in class. The process turned into a teachable moment for her students, who met with Ms. G. for working lunches to give feedback and help with research.

"Just a bunch of stuff; suggestions," 5th grader Harlem Rose Reyna said as she paged through project notes with classmates. "It has taught me that it's OK to make mistakes sometimes because you can always fix those mistakes, or make it again, or even make it into something better than you were originally going to make it into."

Goetsch said she hopes students learn perseverance, and that good things sometimes take time.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

NBC 5 Responds 10 mins ago

Consumer disputes rental car damage claim

Plano 23 mins ago

Plano great-grandfather shares how phishing scheme wiped out his checking, savings accounts

"Make beautiful things," Goetsch said. "Don't stop until it's absolutely the most beautiful thing you can make."

Goetsch hopes to publish her book early next year.

This article tagged under:

EducationDallas
Local Lone Star Politics Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today NBC 5 TV Schedule Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video TV Schedule Our Apps Contests Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us