Dallas ISD art teacher inspired by students to write children's book

A good teacher can inspire students, but the classroom can be a two-way street.

"That is one of the most magical moments, is just that spark," Dallas ISD Arthur Kramer Elementary School art teacher Candice Goetsch said.

Goetsch, known in her classroom as 'Ms. G.', was inspired by her students to write a children's book based on op art (optical art) pioneer Bridget Riley.

"I sometimes joke with my friend and family," Goetsch said. "My coworkers are age 5 to 11, and we collaborate every day, that's part of how the book came about."

The book titled 'Through a Diamond: The Looking Life of Bridget Riley' took 2 1/2 years to complete. Goetsch wanted to write the children's picture book because she couldn't find one about the artist she was teaching in class. The process turned into a teachable moment for her students, who met with Ms. G. for working lunches to give feedback and help with research.

"Just a bunch of stuff; suggestions," 5th grader Harlem Rose Reyna said as she paged through project notes with classmates. "It has taught me that it's OK to make mistakes sometimes because you can always fix those mistakes, or make it again, or even make it into something better than you were originally going to make it into."

Goetsch said she hopes students learn perseverance, and that good things sometimes take time.

"Make beautiful things," Goetsch said. "Don't stop until it's absolutely the most beautiful thing you can make."

Goetsch hopes to publish her book early next year.