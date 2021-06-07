Dallas ISD Announces Plans for In-Person Graduations

Dallas ISD's Class of 2021 will be able to celebrate their graduation in-person, the district says.

Dallas ISD announced the in-person graduations Thursday, which begin on Friday with James Madison High School and finish on June 22 with Townview High School.

Family and friends will be able to attend with a ticket from a graduate.

Due to a May executive order from Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, masks cannot be required but are encouraged by the district.

Guests are asked to self-screen for COVID-19, and social distancing guidelines for both guests and students will be in place, Dallas ISD said.

You can find the entire schedule of graduations for Dallas ISD and more about the district's guidelines here.