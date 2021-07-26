Dallas ISD Aims to Motivate Coaches, Staff in ‘Back To School Kick Off'

Dallas ISD is getting pumped up.

On Monday morning, the district will host the "Back to School Kick Off" at Loos Field House for coaches and athletics staff to motivate and encourage everyone as they embark on a new school year.

“It's our annual meeting just to celebrate what we’ve accomplished so far. And looking forward to the future we’re super excited about it," said Silvia Salinas, the athletics executive director for DISD.

Especially after the past 18 months, district officials said they want to make sure people are feeling as good as possible heading into another school year amid the pandemic.

"Our coaches inspire us to keep working,” said Salinas. “Just pouring into kids and pouring into our coaches. Just trying to uplift everybody and start off on a positive note."

The school district will be heading back to full in-person learning starting Aug. 16, with no virtual options for students other than those enrolled at the Dallas Hybrid Preparatory at Stephen J. Hay.

There are also three different school year calendars teachers and coaches will be juggling.

Of course, football season is also around the corner and many sports teams are gearing up for practices again.

The school district tells me they will be cautious, especially with recent developments on the Delta variant and COVID-19 hospitalizations.

"We are cautious. We are still going to continue to take safety to ensure safety of our coaches and athletes,” said Salinas."Just the screenings and making sure that people are not showing up for practices and for events and things if they have any kind of symptoms."

She added that the district will still be monitoring covid cases as students begin those practices and once games begin this fall.

"We're still going to continue with online ticket sales so we will not have cash tickets. That's one important thing to tell parents,” she said.

The back to school kickoff is for Dallas ISD folks only – the public is not invited.

Superintendent Michael Hinojosa will be in attendance and panel discussions are planned with coaches and principals.

There will also be a keynote speech from Kevin Atlas, the first one-armed person to receive a Division I basketball scholarship.