Dallas ISD adding security at Wilmer-Hutchins for all entry doors

Officials with the Dallas Independent School District said Thursday it will add enough personnel to Wilmer-Hutchins High School to ensure that each of the 13 entry doors on campus is staffed at all times while school is in session.

Superintendent Stephanie Elizalde said it's one step the district can take now, even as an administrative review and active criminal investigation into the shooting that left four students injured is ongoing.

"So, that I can guarantee that another student cannot open one of these doors from the inside and let anyone unauthorized in,” Elizalde said.

The comments from district leadership came during a media briefing on Thursday that included the first update on the criminal investigation since the immediate hours after the shooting.

Dallas ISD police chief Albert Martinez said detectives do not have a motive yet, but are looking into the possibility that the accused shooter, 17-year-old Tracy Haynes, may have been targeting one specific person.

"We do believe he went in there specifically targeting an individual,” Martinez said.

He added that detectives were also working to speak with the student captured on surveillance video opening a locked door from the inside, allowing the shooter access to the school with a gun.

Right now, investigators don't know if the student who opened the door was actively involved in the planning of the shooting, Martinez said.

"That’s what we’re investigating, how deep is the culpability there," Martinez said.

Dallas ISD said the shooting on Tuesday differs from a similar scene that played out in April 2024 when a student was shot in the leg at Wilmer-Hutchins.

At that time, district officials acknowledged a failure in following proper screening protocols that allowed a gun to get through undetected at the school's main entrance.

In the most recent shooting, police say a student opened a locked entry door.

"I don’t know that it was preventable," Martinez said.

Haynes was in the Dallas County jail on Thursday evening on a $600,000 bond facing a count of aggravated assault mass shooting, according to jail records.

"This is an instance where someone had something they were intent on doing," Elizalde said.