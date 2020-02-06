Dallas Initiative Helps Job Seekers With ‘Think Ahead Thursdays’

The city of Dallas launches a new initiative called, “Think Ahead Thursdays" to help job seekers.

It’s focused on educating, equipping and empowering active employment seekers with the tools they need to be competitive and successful in the workforce.

Think Ahead Thursdays are in preparation for the big hiring event in March. Dallas City Councilman Casey Thomas is hosting the events.

During one session, candidates will learn:

Information about finding and applying for a job with the city of Dallas

Nailing the interview: dress for success and proven interview tips

Overcoming barriers to employment: childcare, transportation, and other social service needs

The employment probationary period: successfully surviving the first 180 days.

Councilman Thomas says that preparation is critical to securing that job.

“People come into job fairs, and it’s more like a cattle call, you come in, you’re excited and you find out you’re not qualified, and you walk out with your head down,” said Councilman Casey Thomas. “We don’t want that to happen, we want everybody to take advantage of these Think Ahead Thursdays. We have one in the morning and in the evening. Somebody may be working a job but they’re not satisfied, they want a career opportunity.”

For all the times and everything else you need to know, including how to register ahead of time: dallashires.eventbrite.com