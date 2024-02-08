Dallas influencer expands his range with new collection

LaDarius Campbell may not be a household name yet, but millions see his videos on social media. He shows men how to get range with their wardrobe.

"That's what my whole entire tagline Range is about, getting the most out of your wardrobe with the least," Campbell said. "One thing I found was investing in matching sets is a very big thing in being able to optimize the best bang for your buck."

Campbell embraces the word "range" - which quickly became more than just a way to optimize a wardrobe, but a way to optimize every area of life.

He's now taking his philosophy to JCPenney with Stylus x by LaDarius Campbell, a capsule wardrobe of 26 pieces made to be worn together with a range of outfit potential.

"I wanted to just equip men with something they can feel comfortable and confident in," he said. "It's like athleisure wear meets formal comfort and it's like, if I take the jacket off, this turns from like a nice look to like a luxury loungewear kind of feel if you will."

Campbell says the fabric in his collection is "super duper stretchy. I would describe this material as if satin and like dry fit had a baby."

The opportunity for an exclusive, limited-time collection at JCPenney feels like a full-circle moment for Campbell. His fashion sense started as a boy raised by a single mother who didn't have much extra but wanted her children to look their best.

"I had to find multiple different ways to wear the little bit of clothes I had and look different every time I wore them, right? And that's what initially created my passion for fashion and the versatile nature of fashion in particular. And what's crazy is that when I was growing up and kind of like making those clothes look different, the clothes that I had a lot of was from JCPenney," he said.

Campbell went from a childhood in Dallas to a degree at UT Austin, back to Dallas for a corporate job, a marriage, and a girl dad times two.

As complete and busy as family life was, he had an itch to do something creative.

So in 2021, he took a leap of faith and jumped into social media with fashion videos for guys who can afford to buy high-end designer wear and the guy who can barely make ends meet.

"Before I started, I told myself, I'm gonna make 100 videos. I'm going to post every Saturday at 10 a.m. and no matter what, I'm gonna just do that. The first video I posted was a video of me in this green suit and like five different ways to wear this green suit. That got like a huge buzz, and I posted every Saturday after that first video and I've been doing that for 160 weeks straight," he said.

With consistency and content, Campbell has the influence that appeals to JCPenney.

“Working with LaDarius to bring this collection to life has been incredible,” Michelle Wlazlo, chief merchandising officer for JCPenney, said in a news release. “He grew up with the brand, giving him a deep and personal understanding of what our customers are looking for when they shop at JCPenney – value. His ‘RANGE’ philosophy of styling the same pieces in many different ways is directly translated into this line, giving our customers fashionable, quality wardrobe staples at a great price.”

Campbell's collection of pieces from $34 to $140 will be sold in 150 stores and online for 12 weeks. Stylus x LaDarius Campbell is available in men’s small to XXL and will include Big and Tall sizes, LT-5XLT; and 2XL-4XL online.

The collection and the process that took him from idea to design to patterns to colors, fabric, and final product gave Campbell a chance to expand his brand.

"It's been amazing. It's been a thrill, like a rush of emotion. It's been crazy," he smiled. "It's crazy because JCPenney has basically been there since the inception of my passion for fashion."

Campbell wants his success to remind others that their dreams are within range, too.

North Texans can view the collection at a live fashion styling event at JCPenney in Stonebriar Centre in Frisco from 2:00 – 3:30 p.m. on Feb. 10. He'll showcase how to get “RANGE” out of a wardrobe.