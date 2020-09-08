Dallas Ice Cream Shop is Closing, Moving, Asking: ‘Save Howdy Homemade'

Howdy Homemade Ice Cream in University Park has employed adults with special needs since late 2015, its staffers scooping bowls of cold treats with a smile. But it’s been operating at a loss since March 2020, when the coronavirus pandemic gutted the food and beverage industry in Dallas.

In order to survive, Howdy Homemade is closing its store on Lovers Lane and moving to a smaller space on Inwood Road, across the street from Jesuit College Preparatory School of Dallas. The last day to buy ice cream at the original Howdy location is Tuesday, Sept. 9.

The move could save Howdy’s founder Tom Landis several thousand dollars in rent each month. It still may not be enough to sustain the business, so consultant and Howdy Homemade supporter Jaxie Alt set up a GoFundMe page with a goal of $75,000 — and a whole lot of hope.

