A man is dead and a woman is injured after they were trapped in a burning home in Southeast Dallas Wednesday afternoon.

Dallas Fire-Rescue said they received a 911 call about a house fire on the 6900 block of Tillman Street at about 5:35 p.m. Wednesday, where two people were trapped inside.

DFR said firefighters arrived at the single-story Southeast Dallas home and reported heavy smoke and fire coming from the garage as they began their search, rescue, and suppression operations.

Firefighters rescued an adult man and an adult woman trapped inside the home and said they were both unresponsive and had various injuries due to exposure to fire and smoke.

Both of the victims were hospitalized, but the man was later pronounced deceased. The woman's condition is unknown, and neither of the occupants has been publicly identified.

DFR said the fire was declared extinguished at about 6:05 p.m. A preliminary report indicated the fire started in the garage, but the cause of the fire is undetermined. The investigation is ongoing.