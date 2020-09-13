Dallas Hosts Virtual Events, Celebrates Welcoming Week by ‘Creating Home Together'

The City of Dallas Office of Welcoming Communities and Immigrant Affairs will host virtual events from Sept. 12 to Sept. 20 in honor of Welcoming Week.

The virtual events aim to promote Dallas’ diverse communities and to unite all residents, including immigrants and refugees, the City of Dallas said.

According to the City of Dallas, this year’s theme is Creating Home Together, and it emphasizes the importance of coming together as a community to build a more inclusive city for everyone.

Welcoming Week began on Saturday with a free livestream event hosted by Welcoming America. The livestream featured music, dance performances, and personal stories.

Participants in Welcoming Week have the opportunity to volunteer for Census outreach on Sept. 15 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 8 p.m, Sept. 17 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., and Sept. 19 from 9 a.m. to noon. Activities will include placing yard signs, hanging posters, placing door hangers, and making calls to partners. Volunteers can sign up online.

On Monday from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., participants can learn about the voting process and what will be on the next ballot during the "Vontando Por Mi Familia: Enterate para que vas a votar" event. The event, hosted in partnership with Mi Familia, will be presented in Spanish.

A virtual Salaam Supper with Refugee Services of Texas will also be held on Monday from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. The event will be feature an online cooking demonstration. Those who wish to attend should register online.

District 5 Council Member Jaime Resendez will host a virtual program on Tuesday at 11 a.m. that celebrates Latinx art and culture. The event will celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month. Mayor Eric Johnson will read the Welcoming Week Proclamation, and the event will feature art exhibitions and performances showcasing the talents of performers and artists across Dallas.

From 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesday, the Welcoming Communities and Immigrant Affairs will host a virtual panel discussing practices to support Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals recipients in higher education and work. Panelists will include Juan Carlos Cerda of the Texas Business Immigration Coalition, Michele Bobadilla of the University of Texas at Arlington, Candy Marshall of theDream.US, and Laura Collins of the George Bush Presidential Center.

Consul General Francisco de la Torre of the Mexican Consulate will host a virtual celebration in honor of Mexican Independence Day on Tuesday. The event, called El Grito: Celebrating the Independence Day, will take place from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

During the Dallas City Council meeting on Wednesday at 9 a.m., Mayor Eric Johnson will read the 2020 Welcoming Week Proclamation.

From 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Marvin Jimu, a member of the Refugee Services of Texas and a certified Zumba instructor, will host a virtual Zumba class. Those who want to attend should register online.

The Immigrant Journey Awards and Welcoming Celebration will take place on Thursday from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. The event will honor leaders in the Dallas-Fort Worth area who have championed immigrant inclusiveness, the City of Dallas said.

Finally, on Sept. 19 at 9 a.m., a citizenship workshop will take place at San Juan Diego Catholic Church, located at 10919 Royal Haven Drive. Participants will learn how to complete their N-400 application for citizenship. Volunteer immigration attorneys and accredited representatives from the Department of Justice will be there for assistance.

Individuals who would like to volunteer in the citizenship workshop should contact Jessica Hernandez at jhernandez@ccdallas.org.

For more information about the event, contact Lourdes Vargas via email at lvargas@ccdallas.org or by phone at 469-822-1992.

To make arrangements for translation and interpretation at the citizenship workshop, please contact christina.dasilva@cityofdallas.com.