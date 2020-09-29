Dallas Honors Botham Jean's Life on What Would Have Been His 29th Birthday

Tuesday is a day of remembrance in Dallas for Botham Jean on what would have been his 29th birthday.

Jean was shot and killed by a then-Dallas police officer in his own home just over two years ago.

Two years ago, former Dallas police officer Amber Guyger shot and killed Jean inside his apartment after she said mistook it for her own.

Jurors found Guyger guilty of murder and sentenced her to 10 years in prison.

Jean, a native of the Caribbean island of Saint Lucia, moved to the U.S. and attended Harding University in Arkansas. After graduating, Jean accepted a job at Pricewaterhousecoopers and moved to Dallas.

The Jean family will hold an event Tuesday in Botham's honor and talk about their ongoing fight for police reform.

Earlier this month, Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson announced a proclamation honoring Jean's memory and deeming Sept. 29, 2020, #BeLikeBo Day.