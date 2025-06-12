Rachel Feig says she decided to speak directly to the Dallas City Council after a wheel from a car hit her house last weekend, less than two years after another vehicle crashed into her kitchen.

Wearing a white physician's coat, Rachel Feig stepped to the podium during the public comment portion of Dallas' city council meeting.

The physician's assistant, who focuses her career on helping patients, told the 15-member city council this week she is the one asking for help now.

“I am here begging you all to please take care of your own citizens," Feig said. "I am not safe in my own home right now.”

Feig showed NBC 5 the damage to the outside wall of her Junius Heights home after a car traveling southbound on Abrams Road lost its front left tire and struck her home.

She said she was inside the living room with her mom, recovering from recent knee surgery, when she heard a loud thud.

"It's emotional, it's scary," Feig said.

And it's not the first time.

Feig recalled to council members receiving a phone call the evening before Thanksgiving in 2023 that a car had crashed through the same wall and ended up in her kitchen.

She wasn't home at the time and says she spent the next eight months living somewhere else while repairs were completed.

Feig says while she's unaware of any previous incidents of cars hitting the more than 100-year-old house, except for twice since November 2023, she and neighbors have seen cars leave Abrams Road, striking curbs and knocking down street signs, trees in the median and light poles.

District 14 council member Paul Ridley said he was aware of both accidents, calling them "serious incidents of reckless driving."

Ridley added he ordered a traffic study after the first crash and has since requested the city conduct a study regarding pedestrian safety.

Feig says she has yet to see the results of the traffic study, which she says was conducted in late December.

In addition, Ridley told NBC 5, he will meet with Feig, Dallas Police, along with city transportation and public works in early July to "review data, crash history and discuss potential solutions."

Feig says one solution shouldn't be hard to find.

In Oak Cliff, the city placed water barriers near a roundabout on Tyler Street after two incidents involving speeding vehicles driving through the median, going airborne, and crashing into town homes.

"That's at least a temporary fix," Feig said.

A fix she hopes comes soon.

"I am afraid that another car is going to crash into my home while me and my mother are sitting there watching TV or doing a puzzle,” Feig said.