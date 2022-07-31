Dallas Homeowner Fatally Shoots Neighborhood Intruder

One man is dead after harassing a neighborhood and attempting to break into several cars, Dallas Police confirmed to NBC 5.

On Saturday, July 30, officers responded to a shooting in the 2600 block of Quinto Drive. The victim was shot by a homeowner after he harrassed the area and the homeowner confronted him. The man then charged at the homeowner where he was shot and later died at a local hospital.

The homeowner who shot the victim is cooperating with officers. The victim's identity will be determined by the medical examiner.

This investigation is ongoing and the story is developing.