Dallas Holocaust and Human Rights Museum Commemorates International Holocaust Remembrance Day

The Dallas Holocaust and Human Rights Museum commemorated International Holocaust Remembrance Day at 2 p.m. on Sunday to reflect upon the tragedy of the Holocaust.

Reverend Dr. Chris Girata of Saint Michael and All Angels Episcopal Church and Rabbi Ari Sunshine of Congregation Shearith Israel led the reflection, and 11 Holocaust survivors were in attendance.

This year marks the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz, and the Dallas Holocaust and Human Rights Museum welcomed anyone and everyone to attend the event.