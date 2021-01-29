Dallas' Hillcrest Village Green Park Opens to the Public Saturday

Dallas' latest greenspace, Hillcrest Village Park, will open to the public on Saturday.

A ribbon-cutting celebration opening the park, located at 6959 Arapaho Road, will be held Saturday at noon.

The park was originally a shopping center parking lot, but Dallas’ new public-private partnership has helped to revive the area into a green space neighbored by new retail stores and luxurious restaurants.

District 12 Councilwoman Cara Mendelsohn will accompany Dallas Park and Recreation Board Director John Jenkins and Parks Board Member Lane Conner in the event.

CDC Safety Protocols will be enforced during the event.