Dallas' Hillcrest Village Green Park Opens to the Public Saturday

Celebration of the old strip mall parking lots’ transformation into Dallas’ newest green space takes place this weekend

By Logan McElroy

Design of Hillcrest Village park. It has a large green area with trees stretching down the length of the green field. Behind the trees are restaurants. On onw wide side of the design is a play area for children. The other wide side contains small plants.
City of Dallas

Dallas' latest greenspace, Hillcrest Village Park, will open to the public on Saturday.

A ribbon-cutting celebration opening the park, located at 6959 Arapaho Road, will be held Saturday at noon.

The park was originally a shopping center parking lot, but Dallas’ new public-private partnership has helped to revive the area into a green space neighbored by new retail stores and luxurious restaurants.

District 12 Councilwoman Cara Mendelsohn will accompany Dallas Park and Recreation Board Director John Jenkins and Parks Board Member Lane Conner in the event.

CDC Safety Protocols will be enforced during the event.

