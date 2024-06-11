Dallas high school roots for both NBA Finals teams as Celtics rookie represents alum

Summer is no vacation for the basketball team at Faith Family Academy in Dallas.

The team trains hard, and it shows. They've won multiple State Championships and have a former player who played in the NBC Finals.

"Jordan has always wanted to be in the NBA," Faith Family Academy Head Boys Basketball Coach Brandon Thomas said. "He set that goal when he was young, and he's worked tirelessly to get here."

Jordan Walsh is a rookie player for the Boston Celtics, and his high school superintendent couldn't be more proud.

"Today I was told not to wear green, but my heart is pretty green with pride," Dr. Mollie Purcell Mozley said referring to Walsh's NBA team color. "He's created a legacy here that now these young men think, well, if Jordan did it, I can get here and do it!"

Walsh is the first basketball player from Faith Family Academy to make it to the NBA.

"This was his foundation, absolutely," Walsh's mom Sandra Walsh said. "Not only a foundation for basketball but for family."

And family roots for each other.

"I think it's ok to root for multiple teams and multiple people," Thomas said. "It's a win-win for the city. If Jordan wins, the city wins. If the Mavericks win, we win."

"Blood is thicker than water," Walsh said, smiling ear-to-ear. "Go, Celtics!"