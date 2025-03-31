Dallas HERO says lawsuit possible without increase in police officers, pension funding

The group that helped place Prop U on the ballot in 2024 says the city isn't doing enough to implement the will of voters.

We’re expected to get our latest look this week at the city of Dallas’ plan for a new police academy at the UNT-Dallas campus.

It’s part of a goal to help increase the size of recruiting classes, and allow DPD to get closer to the nearly 3,600 officers interim police chief Michael Igo says he wants by late 2028.

That long-range goal may contrast with a more immediate, voter-mandated requirement.

On Monday, the group Dallas HERO, which helped get Prop U on the ballot last November, sent a two-page letter saying the city has 60 days to come into compliance with its own charter – or face a potential legal challenge.

“We have a desire to help work with the city to implement Prop U,” Damien LeVeck with Dallas HERO said.

The charter amendment requires the city to reach a staffing level of 4,000 officers. Dallas PD currently has approximately 3,160 officers as of February.

Additionally, the voter-approved charter requires the city to set aside 50% of any new revenue to help support the Dallas Police and Fire Pension.

“Unfortunately, we haven’t seen any good faith effort on the part of the city to help implement this,” LeVeck said. “When you look collectively over the past few months, we don’t really think there has been much progress.”

The Dallas City Attorney’s office declined to comment on the notice, as did several council members reached on Monday, citing the possibility of a lawsuit.

Jack Ireland, the city's chief financial officer, said during a council meeting earlier this year, the city was meeting the 50% revenue requirement in Prop U based on the funding allocated to the police and fire pension for the 2025 fiscal year.