Dallas Habitat plans duplexes, creates revolving loan fund as housing costs soar

As the cost of land, labor and materials continues to soar, Habitat for Humanity is changing how it builds affordable housing in North Texas.

Traditionally known for constructing single-family homes, Dallas Area Habitat for Humanity is now turning to duplexes and townhomes to maximize resources and reach more families.

“We have more and more people who are renting instead of moving into homes because they can't afford to move into homes,” said Ashley Brundage, CEO of Dallas Area Habitat for Humanity. “We have to have affordable homes at all levels to help meet people where they are with their budgets.”

The shift in strategy was highlighted Thursday during a visit from the CEO of Habitat for Humanity International, Jonathan Reckford, who spoke with local leaders, staff, and volunteers about the national and local housing landscape.

Reckford warned that federal housing funding appears to be in jeopardy but noted an increase in city and county leaders stepping up to address the housing shortage.

“When children grow up in safety and affordable housing, they stay healthier, they do better in school, then they can grow into all that God intends for their lives,” Reckford said. “You pull housing out of that equation and we don't get the outcomes we're looking for.”

To keep up with rising land prices, Dallas Habitat is also launching a new revolving loan fund to secure more property for future development.

More information on how Habitat is working to meet growing needs in Dallas-Fort Worth is available online and at Dallas Area Habitat.