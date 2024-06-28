Dallas grandmother and granddaughter bond over Eras Tour

Nancy Strong and her granddaughter Jennifer Strong just returned from London on a trip that was a mix of business and pleasure.

"London has been planned forever and we realized that we overlapped one night with Taylor Swift," Jennifer Strong said. "We scrambled for those tickets at the last minute, trust me," Nancy Strong said.

Nancy Strong isn't your typical 'Swiftie'. "I am a Strong Swiftie," she said with a smile. "People wonder why a 90-year-old would relate to this. Trust me, I know it's a lot of years, but at the end of the day, your heart is still 20 years old. You still have all these feelings. You still want to get up and dance!"

The Strongs have been to an Eras Tour concert twice in the last 2 months. The first time was in Paris, where fellow 'Swiftie' recorded Nancy dancing during the concert and posted it to social media, where it's gone viral.

"Taylor Swift has not only brought us closer but has brought us so much joy," Jennifer Strong said. "We've connected so much over her songs."

"As a woman starting out in business in the 70s and 80s, I know how tough it can be," Nancy Strong said. "So when she sings 'The Man' I relate!"

"She lives every day to the fullest. She wakes up excited for the next adventure," Jennifer Strong said of her grandmother. "She lives up to her last name, with is Strong!"

The Strongs said they want to go see Taylor Swift again when she comes back to the U.S. and goes to New Orleans.

They said the atmosphere on the Eras Tour is nothing but love and kindness.

"I think there would be more peace in the world if everybody was this kind every day," Nancy Strong said.