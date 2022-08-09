dallas salon shooting

Dallas Grand Jury Indicts Accused Shooter in Asian-Owned Salon Attack

Smith remains in custody with bail set at $700,000

By NBC DFW Staff

A Dallas County grand jury handed down seven indictments Tuesday against the man accused in the May attack at an Asian-owned hair salon in Dallas, prosecutors say.

Jeremy Smith, 37, faces seven indictments of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in the May 11 shooting at Hair World Salon, Dallas County District Attorney John Creuzot announced Tuesday.

Smith is accused of shooting three women of Korean descent in an attack authorities have investigated as a hate crime. Four others were present at the salon but were not injured.

The grand jury found Smith committed the shooting with racial bias, which carries the potential punishment of 99 years to life in prison.

Smith remains in custody with bail set at $700,000.

Dallas police previously said they were investigating whether Smith was connected to two other shootings targeting Asian-owned businesses. Creuzot said Tuesday that those investigations are continuing.

The shooting at the salon, located in the heart of Dallas' Koreatown, triggered a wave of security measures in other areas with Asian-owned businesses and churches.

NBC 5 News/Dallas Police
Jeremy Theron Smith, booking photo.

