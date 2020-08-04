Dallas Galleria Helping Make-A-Wish North Texas Raise Crucial Funds

A struggling economy means less cash to give. The viral pandemic has canceled events.

Right now, nonprofits relying on annual fundraisers are coming up short.

For example, Make-A-Wish North Texas had to cancel several big events and galas that help bring in money to help fulfill the wishes of terminally or critically ill children.

Six major events have been canceled since March, according to president and CEO Scotty Landry.

"But the demand and the need is there," he said. "Make-A-wish is in the hope business. We're delivering hope to kids at a really difficult time in their lives. And during this pandemic, hope has never been more essential. We need to get to every one of these kids, they're deserving of a wish."

He said their fundraising efforts have stalled out but the wishes are still coming in.

"The wishes are getting stockpiled because they're not able to travel and we're not able to send them off on their destinations the way we like to. We're trying to get creative on how we grant the wishes for them," said Landry.

The organization says it's doing what it can virtually and now, they're getting a little extra help from Galleria Dallas.

The mall is hosting the charity's annual "The Art of A Wish" silent auction, featuring the artwork of Make-A-Wish children.

Make A Wish North Texas

"These kids actually create these meaningful masterpieces that we're able to sell at our silent auctions. And given that we weren't able to have any of our events, we have this stockpile of silent auction items," said Landry.

The art will be on display near the ice skating rink at Galleria Dallas starting Aug. 6 until Aug. 30.

All sales will help the charity figure out creative and new ways to continue granting these children's wishes.

You can also bid on the pieces online by going to WishesAreWaiting.org.

"Our spirits are still high. Our kids' need is still there. But we just got to figure out alternative ways of fundraising and alternative ways of granting these wishes," Landry said. "We're doing a lot of virtual meetings, especially with the celebrity wishes, which is fantastic."

If you'd like to help Make-A-Wish North Texas, click here.