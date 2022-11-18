The Frank Crowley Courts Building in downtown Dallas is under an evacuation Friday morning.

Officials with the Dallas County Sheriff's Office confirmed to NBC 5 there was a bomb threat at the building at about 8:13 a.m.

The building was evacuated and the perimeter has been secured, officials said.

Officials did not say how the threat was received or if it was directed toward any particular part of the 11-story building.

Riverfront and Commerce Street are currently closed.

The public is asked to avoid entering the area while the investigation is underway.

Earlier this year the building was evacuated after someone reported smoke on the 7th floor. The smoke turned out to be from burning food.