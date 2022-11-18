Dallas

Dallas' Frank Crowley Courts Building Evacuated Due to Threat

By NBCDFW Staff

NBC 5 News

The Frank Crowley Courts Building in downtown Dallas is under an evacuation Friday morning.

Officials with the Dallas County Sheriff's Office confirmed to NBC 5 there was a bomb threat at the building at about 8:13 a.m.

The building was evacuated and the perimeter has been secured, officials said.

Officials did not say how the threat was received or if it was directed toward any particular part of the 11-story building.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

Riverfront and Commerce Street are currently closed.

The public is asked to avoid entering the area while the investigation is underway.

Earlier this year the building was evacuated after someone reported smoke on the 7th floor. The smoke turned out to be from burning food.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

Fort Worth 2 hours ago

Open Container Ban in Fort Worth Begins Friday

Thanksgiving 5 hours ago

800 North Texas Families Receive Thanksgiving Food Donations

Sign up for our Breaking Newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

DallasDallas County SheriffFrank Crowley Courts Building
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us