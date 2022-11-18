The Frank Crowley Courts Building in downtown Dallas was evacuated and closed Friday morning after a bomb threat was reported.

Officials with the Dallas County Sheriff's Office confirmed to NBC 5 there was a bomb threat at the building at about 8:13 a.m.

The building was evacuated and the perimeter secured, officials said, while the building was searched. Riverfront Boulevard and Commerce Street, adjacent to the courthouse, were also closed.

Shortly before noon, about 4 hours after the threat was received, officials gave the all-clear. Officials did not report finding anything threatening during their search and no injuries have been reported.

The Dallas County DA was expected to provide information about court schedules for those impacted by the temporary closure.

Officials did not say how the threat was received or if it was directed toward any particular part of the 11-story building.

Earlier this year the building was evacuated after someone reported smoke on the 7th floor. The smoke turned out to be from burning food.