Dallas Foundation's Women's Philanthropy Institute Celebrates International Women's Day

The Women’s Philanthropy Institute is an arm of The Dallas Foundation.

“This week, and throughout the month of March, we are spotlighting the nonprofits and issue areas selected by our Women’s Philanthropy Institute as 2023 grantees. The topics we’ll focus on this year are Homelessness, Foster Care, Community, and Neighborhood Revitalization, and Senior Care and Services,” Julie Diaz, Executive Vice President & Chief Operating Officer of Philanthropic Partnerships at the foundation said.

TDF works with many women who make a meaningful difference in their communities through their philanthropic work.

“The role of women in philanthropy and the nonprofit sector is important to The Dallas Foundation on several levels. First, our women donors, particularly those engaged in our Women’s Philanthropy Institute, are making a tremendous difference through their individual and collective giving,” Diaz said.

Diaz said about 70% of the nonprofit sector’s employees are women.

“Given our focus on community impact and moving our community forward, celebrating and supporting these women helps support nonprofit organizations on the front lines of ensuring Dallas is a brighter, more equitable community,” Diaz said.

They are using International Women’s Day to further their reach when it comes to lifting their community, especially women.

“The day also marks a call to action for accelerating gender equality: celebrate women's achievements, raise awareness about women's equality, and honor/raise awareness of female-focused charities,” Diaz said.

The foundation is also involved in early childhood education and breaking intergenerational poverty.

“All four of the Women’s Philanthropy Institute grantees last year were women-led nonprofit organizations: Mosaic Family Services, Braswell Child Development Center, Community Basket Mobile Farmers Market, and, the lead grant recipient, New Friends New Life. Just as an example here, New Friends New Life provides critical, basic needs, trauma-informed counseling, and economic empowerment resources to hundreds of women enrolled in their program,” Diaz said.

Since its founding in 2010, WPI has visited over 57 organizations in the Greater Dallas area. As a group, the Women’s Philanthropy Institute has granted just under $1M to the community through the Institute and leveraged over $35M in personal support from its members.