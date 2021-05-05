Mother's Day falls on May 9 this year, and restaurants across North Texas are making it possible for families to celebrate with brunches and dinners for dine-in or takeout.

Here is a list of Mother's Day meal deals from eateries across the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The restaurant with locations in Oak Lawn and North Dallas is offering a Mother's Day brunch from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and a dinner from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Brunch options include strawberry pancakes, brioche French toast, crab cake benedict, lobster scramble, and garlic cheese grits. Dinner options include a pear salad, sea bass, chicken parmesan, and filet mignon. Vegan options like portabella enchiladas or butternut squash mac and cheese are also available. Desserts include coconut cream pie, pecan pie, and tiramisu. Call the Oak Lawn location at 214-219-2201 or the North Dallas location at 972-239-3400 to make reservations.

The restaurant inside the Renaissance Hotel is offering a Mother's Day family brunch menu from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The menu will feature dishes from executive chef Joe Graffeo, $3 mimosas, and $4 bloody Marys. Adults can enjoy the brunch menu $60, and children ages 12 and under eat for $30. Reservations can be made via OpenTable.

This Asian restaurant is celebrating Mother's Day by offering a to-go kit that includes edamame, noodle salad, shrimp and chicken basil with jasmine rice, chocolate flourless cake, and a pineapple mimosa kit. The kit costs $119 and feeds four people. Orders should be placed online by May 8 at 3 p.m. and can be picked up on May 9.

This East Dallas restaurant and bar is offering a Mother's Day special from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Moms eat for half price, and all visitors get $2 mimosa and $3 bloody Marys. Contact the restaurant at 214-924-3742.

The cafe in the Fort Worth Sundance Square is offering a Mother's Day special to be picked up on Sunday. Dubbed “The Mother Load,” this brunch special includes with fried chicken, grits, jalapeño gravy, an avocado omelette, brunch potatoes, blueberry pancakes, and fruit salad. The meal is available for two, four, or six people, and it starts at $35.

The restaurant with location in Addison, Fort Worth, and Plano is offering a dine-in brunch as well as a meal to be picked up in time for Mother's Day. The dine-in meal includes biscuits and sausage gravy, migas, chicken and waffles, omelets, a carving station with brisket and salmon, street tacos, cheese enchiladas, sweet corn cake, Southwest mac and cheese, and more. The dine-in brunch will take place from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and will cost $28 for adults or $7 for children 11 and under.

The brunch to-go options includes migas, breakfast potatoes, biscuits and sausage gravy, build-your-own tacos, sweet corncake, cheese enchiladas, French toast, and bread pudding. The meal costs $70 and serves four people. Orders can be placed online by May 6 for pickup or delivery all day on May 8 or between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on May 9.

This restaurant with locations in Allen and Southlake is offering dine-in and takeout options for Mother’s Day. Dine-in dishes include Alaskan black cod or sirloin with five jumbo shrimp. Takeout family packs include shrimp tacos, mahi and shrimp, salmon, mahi mahi, or chicken, artichoke hearts, and sautéed spinach. To-go sides include salad, bread and pesto, and cookies. The price of takeout meals starts at $30.

This Plano tapas restaurant is offering a Mother's Day brunch at 10 a.m. or dinner starting at 4 p.m. Mothers will receive roses, a box of chocolates, a special dinner menu, and a $20 gift card. Contact the restaurant at 972-805-4590.

The restaurant is offering a Mother's Day brunch from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. as well as a takeout dinner. Brunch options include a lobster frittata, steak and eggs, and filet mignon. The regular à la carte menu will be available all day.

The three-course to-go dinner option includes beef tenderloin, lobster tails, salad, mashed potatoes, flourless chocolate cake, and chocolate-covered strawberries. The meal costs $165, serves four to six people, and comes ready to be reheated at home. Orders can be picked up on May 8 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m., or on May 9 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Contact the Uptown location at 214-303-0500 or the Plano location at 972-398-2221.

This Italian chain is celebrating Mother's Day with special entrees like salmon topped with jumbo lump crab meat, chicken with goat cheese and sun-dried tomatoes, ravioli with chicken, a brownie with chocolate mousse, and tiramisu, and more. Entrees are available for dine-in, curbside pickup, carryout, or delivery starting Tuesday, May 4.

This brasserie inside the Joule Hotel is offering Mother's Day brunch specials like crab Benedict, bread pudding French toast, a loaded Bloody Mary, and a bellini bomb. Brunch will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Contact the restaurant at 214-261-4500.

This restaurant is celebrating Mother's Day with a rock and roll themed brunch from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on May 8 and May 9. Guests build their own "Momosa flight" of four mimosas. Contact the restaurant at 469-850-1850.

This Dallas chocolatier is offering themed boxes in honor of Mother's Day. From the “Tote-ally Cool Mom” box to the “Relax, Mom” box, CocoAndre has something for every type of mother. Prices range from $40 to $60.

Commissary is celebrating Mother's Day with a special picnic option as well as to-go deals. Picnic at The Eye costs $50 and includes a picnic box for two with a turkey sandwich or veggie banh mi, potato salad with mustard seed, cucumber-tomato salad, chips, brownie, pink lemonade. There is also a kids option for $15. Boxes can be picked up at 1601 Main Street when guests check-in during their seating time. A picnic blanket and non-alcoholic beverages are also available for purchase. Order should be placed by May 5 at 1530main.com or shop.commissarydallas.com.

To-go options include a breakfast package with a French toast kit, quiche Lorraine, and mimosas for $135, a lox package with French toast kit, lox box, and mimosas for $150, or a lox and mimosas for $85. A complete Mother's Day kit that includes a French toast kit, quiche lorraine, lox box, and mimosas is also available for $170. Kits and packages feed four to six people. Orders should be placed by Thursday on shop.commissarydallas.com.

The restaurant inside the Virgin Dallas hotel is hosting Mother's Day brunch on May 8 and May 9 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mothers will receive complimentary bubbles from Rose Gold Rose. Contact the restaurant at 469-359-7003.

This restaurant inside the Crescent Hotel in Dallas is offering brunch from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Mother's Day. Menu options include Belgian waffles, an omelet station, vegetarian quiche, BBQ pulled pork biscuits, Yukon gold potatoes, bacon, sausage, fruit, salad bar, a seafood station, honey mustard turkey breast, and more. Brunch costs $125 for adults and $60 for children 12 and under. Reservations can be made at www.crescentcourt.com/dining/crescent-club/ or by calling 214-953-4343.

The restaurant with locations in West Village, Plano, Allen, and Fort Worth is offering a three-course brunch featuring an appetizer, entree, and dessert for $45 per person. Dine-in brunch will be served from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Take-home brunch is also available for $80 and includes two appetizers, two entrees, and two desserts. The take-home option feeds two people. Order should be placed by May 8 at 4 p.m.

This restaurant in The Colony is serving a brunch that includes filet mignon benedict, smoked salmon, scrambled eggs and sausage, and a Maine lobster roll. Brunch will take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Davio's is also serving a special dinner menu from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. with items like truffle-ricotta ravioli, seared duck, halibut, and filet mignon, smoked cheddar polenta, and asparagus. Prices are à la carte. Contact the restaurant at 469-772-4810.

This Dallas seafood restaurant is serving salad platters and cheese boards like hearts of palm, kale and parmesan, quinoa and goat cheese, spinach, crunchy Asian, chopped Cobb, and Cajun curry shrimp. These platters and boards feed between six and 10 people. Orders should be placed by May 7 for pickup May 8.

The restaurant inside Hotel ZaZa is offering a Mother's Day brunch that includes omelets, crab cake Benedict, and Mediterranean tuna salad from 6:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Contact the restaurant at 214-550-9500.

This grocery store is offering a to-go Mother's Day menu that includes zucchini and goat cheese quiche, asparagus tart, chateaubriand filet, Wagyu sirloin roast, citrus herb turkey breast, raspberry Key lime pie, and cake. Orders should be placed at eatzis.com/mom by May 8 for pickup through May 9.

This seafood restaurant is offering a three-course brunch includes steak and eggs, lobster quiche Florentine, and smoked Norwegian gravlax and avocado from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The regular à la carte menu will also be served all day.

A four-course to-go dinner will also be available for $150. The meal serves four to six people and includes a shrimp cocktail, tenderloin or sea bass, asparagus, truffle macaroni and cheese, au gratin potatoes, bananas foster butter cake, and chocolate covered strawberries. Orders can be picked up on May 7 or May 8 between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. Contact the restaurant at 214-890-1500.

Ellie's is serving a Mother's Day menu that includes an à la carte selection of starters, entrees, desserts. The meal will be served from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. and features items like deviled eggs, Waygu tenderloin with smashed fingerling potatoes, and desserts from Joy Macarons. Reservations can be made with a credit card by calling 972-629-0924.

This restaurant inside the Ritz-Carlton Dallas is offering a brunch from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Mother's Day. Menu options include crab cake Benedict, Maine lobster salad and poached prawn, chicken fried quail, scallop with ziti pasta, halibut, poached king salmon, cognac pepper-glazed filet mignon and lobster omelet, and more. Adults can eat for $135, and children 12 and under can eat for $45. Fearing's is also offering a vegetarian option for $85. Contact the restaurant at 214-922-4848.

Fish City Grill and Half Shells are offering specials throughout Mother's Day weekend. The specials, available from May 7 to May 9, include seared Georges Bank scallops, bacon-wrapped shrimp, watermelon margaritas, and white chocolate raspberry cheesecake.

This Dallas grocery store is offering Mother's Day baskets available for delivery. The baskets include champagne, pastas, and chocolates. Orders can be placed online through foxtrotco.com.

Haywire is offering dine-in and takeout brunch options for Mother's Day. The dine-in option will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The to-go option is a brunch kit that feeds four people and includes chorizo migas, coffee cake, cheddar jalapeño biscuits, and jalapeño cheddar sausage kolaches. The takeout option costs $95. Order should be placed by May 5 at 12 p.m. for pickup on May 7 or May 8 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Call 972-781-9473 or email sales@haywirerestaurant.com to order.

This Frisco café is offering frosé kits that include a bottle of rosé, a pink bandana, a mixer, cups, a sticker, paper straws, and freshly made macarons.

This Dallas restaurant is offering a brunch special that includes a giant cinnamon roll, a ham and cheese quiche, and roasted prime rib and eggs. Brunch will be served between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Contact the restaurant at 972-677-9560.

This restaurant at the Westin Stonebriar is offering a family-style brunch from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Menu options include special entrees, sides, and desserts. Contact the restaurant at 972-668-8000 to make reservations.

This restaurant with locations across North Texas is offering a four-course menu for Mother’s Day weekend. The meal is available from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and it includes items like lettuce wraps, spicy cauliflower, spinach dip, potstickers, salad, soup, salmon, stuffed chicken, scallops, fish tacos, and more. The Mother's Day menu costs $25 per person and will be available from May 7 to May 9.

This Italian restaurant in Park Cities is offering a special Mother's Day takeout menu on Sunday. The entire menu is also available a la carte. The special menu features items like carrot soup, roasted chicken, panna cotta, and more. The meal costs $100 and feeds four people. Orders should be placed by Friday, May 8 by emailing parkcities@ilbraccorestaurant.com.

This restaurant is offering a Mother's Day brunch featuring items like prime rib chilaquiles with beans eggs. Jalisco Norte is also offering a three-course menu at dinner that includes black bean soup, Texas redfish, short rib, and chocolate mousse cake. Contact Jalisco Norte by emailing jalisco@jalisconorte.com or calling 214-443-5183.

This seafood chain is offering a four-course meal for dine-in that costs $36 per person. The menu includes items like crab-shrimp dip, house or Caesar salad, a seafood platter, fish and chips, popcorn shrimp, coleslaw, apple crumble, s'mores, and more. The meal will be available from May 7 to May 9.

Kate Weiser is offering Mother’s Day packages to be delivered. Ground shipping is free for orders over $100 online.

This restaurant inside the Highland Dallas hotel and the District at Willow Bend is offering a brunch menu with mimosas, pork belly Benedict, brioche French toast, steak and eggs, burgers, and steaks. The menu will be available from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Reservations can be made online.

This Tex-Mex restaurant is offering a free mimosa or dessert with any enchilada, salad, or two tacos. Lada is also offering a free dessert with the purchase of any kids' meal. Guests can take 10% off all delivery orders using promo code LOVEMOMALADA.

This restaurant inside the Four Seasons Resort and Club Dallas at Las Colinas is offering a four-course a la carte brunch. The menu includes breakfast and brunch items as well as dishes from executive chef Christof Syré. The Mother's Day menu is available from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Adults can eat for $95 and children 12 and under can eat for $45. Takeout orders should be placed by May 5 for pickup on May 9. Reservations can be made by calling 972-717-2420.

This restaurant in Lake Highlands is offering a take-and-bake shepherd’s pie served with salad or jalapeño-avocado soup. The meal costs $60, and a vegan version is available as well. Cocktails, craft beers, and wines by the bottle are also available for purchase.

Logan's Roadhouse is offering two special dishes for Mother's Day. The dishes include a 12-ounce prime rib with two sides for $26 or an eight-ounce filet, mashed potatoes, creamy spinach sauce, and blackened grilled shrimp for $27. The restaurant will open at 10 a.m. on May 9. The first 50 mothers who dine-in at Logan's Roadhouse will get a limited-edition koozie for free. To-go orders can be placed online.

This restaurant is offering a Mother's Day brunch featuring a mimosa board with four juices for $24, and a mimosa tray with juices and fruit for $75.

Miriam Cocina is offering a Mother's Day brunch with items like including Chile Relleno, chilaquiles, carne asada with eggs, and breakfast brisket enchiladas. Guests can dine-in or order meals for curbside pick-up. Mothers who dine at Miriam Cocina will receive a complimentary slice of chocolate cake. The brunch will be available from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

This Italian restaurant in Dallas is offering Mother's Day takeout dinners that feed six to eight people. The menu features a bottle of wine, an Italian salad, pancetta-wrapped meatloaf or lasagna, sides, and tiramisu. Orders should be placed by May 8 by calling 972-234-6800 by Friday.

This steakhouse is offering dine-in and takeout options for Mother's Day. The dine-in menu includes items like steak and lobster for $59 and raspberry cheesecake for $12. The special dine-in menu will be available from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The takeout option includes dinner for two and a bottle of wine for $179, and features dishes like salad, filet mignon and lobster tails, sides, and raspberry cheesecake. Orders should be placed by May 8 at 3 p.m. for pickup on May 9 from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Ocean Prime is offering a Mother's Day brunch that includes mimosas, lobster toast, blackened salmon salad, French toast, crab and eggs, and short rib surf and turf. The brunch is available from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., and dinner is from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. for dine-in and takeout.

The restaurant is also offering a special Mother's Day takeout menu with items like a rack of lamb for $249 or salmon for $189. The meal serves four to six people and is available from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Orders should be placed online by May 7.

This Italian chain is offering a family bundle with a large pan of lasagna, house salad, and breadsticks starting at $50 as well as family-size pans of pastas like fettucine alfredo and chicken parmigiana starting at $35.

This East Dallas restaurant is serving a smoked salmon salad, smoked chicken, potatoes, rolls, chocolate cake from Haute Sweets Patisserie, and flowers from En Fleur available for takeout. The Mother's Day meal costs $140 and feeds four to six people. Orders can be placed online or by calling 214-346-3278 by Thursday for curbside pickup on Sunday.

This steakhouse is offering special Mother's Day menu items like salmon on braised fennel and leeks. Perry's is also serving brunch cocktails like mimosas and bloody Marys. The brunch will be served from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Perry's will also serve a three-course Sunday dinner from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. for $39. Dinner menu items include soup or salad, pork chops, and dessert trio.

This restaurant is offering a three-course brunch for $45 person for Mother's Day. The menu includes items like avocado-smoked salmon bruschetta, crawfish tortelloni, lobster-crawfish risotto, lemon sole piccata, tiramisu, cheesecake, and more. The dine-in menu will be available from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Princi Italia is also offering a take-home package that feeds two people for $80. Orders should be placed by May 8 at 4 p.m. Contact the Preston-Royal location at 214-739-5959 or the Plano location at 972-378-9463.

This restaurant chain is offering a three-course menu for dine-in options for Mother's Day. The menu includes soup, salad, pasta Alfredo, salmon and shrimp, fried shrimp, cheesecake, and Key lime pie for $35.

This restaurant in Las Colinas is offering dine-in and takeout brunch options for Mother's Day. The dine-in menu is available from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The takeout option feeds four and includes items like chorizo migas, coffee cake, cheddar jalapeño biscuits, and jalapeño cheddar sausage kolaches. The takeout option costs $95 and should be ordered by May 5 at 12 p.m. for pickup on May 7 and May 8 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

This outdoor restaurant and bar in Dallas is offering a Mother’s Day meal kit featuring items like Cornish game hens, stuffed bacon-wrapped pork loin, or prime rib. The meal comes with sides like kale salad, sweet potatoes, green beans, and spoon bread. Cocktail kits and flowers from local shops Petal Pushers and Jade and Clover can also be added to the kit. Orders can be placed online until May 6.

This cheese shop in Oak Lawn is offering a Mother's Day virtual tasting class. The class will include a cheese plate, accompaniments, and wine available to be picked up in advance. Call 214-219-1300 to order.

This restaurant with locations in NorthPark Dallas and Plano is offering a special Mother's Day brunch from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Menu items include crab-cheddar quiche, French toast, apricot-glazed spiral ham, and shrimp and grits. The regular dinner menu will also be served all day.

Seasons 52 is also offering three-course to-go boxes available for pickup on May 7 and May 8. The takeout menu items include cedar-plank salmon, spiral ham, beef tenderloin, and more.

This restaurant inside the Statler Dallas hotel is offering a special brunch menu featuring a meat-carving station, kids' station, salmon, vegetable primavera, and cauliflower au gratin. The menu will be available from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and will cost $55 for adults and $15 for children ages 12 and under.

Sea Breeze is offering a three-course menu available for dine-in or to-go from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Menu items include mini crab cakes, tuna nachos, shrimp cocktail, sea scallops, red snapper, cedar planked salmon, flounder schnitzel, and more. The meal costs $80, and optional wine pairings are available for an extra $25.

This restaurant in the AT&T Discovery District is offering a three-course Mother's Day menu available for dine-in. The menu includes crab deviled eggs, French onion soup, avocado toast, prawns and grits, steak and eggs, burgers, and crème brûlée. The meal will be available from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. for $40.

This Italian-American restaurant inside the Statler Dallas hotel is offering breakfast pizza with scrambled eggs, bacon, potatoes, mozzarella, and sriracha ranch for Mother's Day. A mimosa kit is also available. The special items can be ordered for dine-in, pick-up, or delivery.

Silver Fox will be open for a Mother's Day brunch from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. for dine-in or takeout. The regular menu will be available from 4 p.m. to 9 pm. To-go orders can be picked up on May 8 and May 9 for $49.

The restaurant is offering special Mother's Day menus for dine-in or takeout. Menu options include items like lobster avocado salad, raspberry ricotta pancake, prime beef burger, croissants, deviled eggs, tomato bruschetta, mini desserts, and more. The special menu is available from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Adults can enjoy the special menu for $38, and children 12 and under can eat for $19. Takeout orders can be placed online.

Son of a Butcher is offering a strawberry chocolate shake and a slider with cheese-stuffed Wagyu for a limited time in honor of Mother's Day. Contact the restaurant's Greenville Avenue location at 469-862-8780 or the Plano location at 469-592-8842.

This restaurant is opening early for brunch and offering a choice of entrées and breakfast breads. The brunch will be available from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. for dine-in or to-go. The regular menu will be available from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. Takeout orders can be picked up on May 8 and May 9.

This seafood restaurant is offering a four-course brunch for dine-in or pickup. The meal costs $65 and includes items like lobster bisque, mini pancakes, shrimp and avocado crostini, beef tenderloin medallions, brownies a la mode, or bread pudding. The special menu is only available at the Preston-Royal location. The regular menu will be available at the Oak Lawn location.

The restaurants at Trinity Groves are offering a Breakfast in Bed box for $35 and a Family Supper box for $45. The breakfast option includes croissants, honey-orange mascarpone cream, fruit, quiche, and cake. A mimosa kit is available to be added for $10. The dinner box includes buttermilk biscuits, a chop salad, rotisserie chicken, stuffing, mac and cheese, and German chocolate cake. Bottles of red or white wine can be added for $10. Orders can be placed online or by calling 214-744-0100. Meals can be picked up curbside or delivered.

Truluck's is offering a special dish and cocktail for Mother's Day 2021. The featured dish is seafood lasagna with lobster, blue crab, shrimp, caramelized onions, artichoke hearts, mozzarella, whipped mascarpone, and ricotta for $58. The Mother's Day cocktail is the Cosmosa, and it includes Tito's vodka, Cointreau, lime, cranberry, raspberries, and Cava for $14.50. These special items are available from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Contact the Dallas location at 214-220-2401 and the Southlake location at 817-912-0500.

This Dallas restaurant is offering a special dish for Mother's Day. From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., guests can order garlic-poached lobster with puffed tacos, quail egg, and habanero black beans. Tulum is also serving a three-course dinner meal with items like corn crab soup, salmon, brisket with sweet potato puree, and coconut panna cotta. The dinner menu is available from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. and costs $50 per person.

This steakhouse is offering a three-course dine-in Mother's Day meal that includes cheese bread, beef empanada, salads, Brazilian side dishes, and churrasco meats. The meal costs $49 per person.

The to-go option includes a four-course meal for three people that comes with cheese bread, beef empanadas, salad, tenderloin, pineapple, chocolate cake, flan, and more. The takeout option costs $89. Contact the restaurant by calling 469-779-7012.

This North Texas catering company is offering a Mother's Day takeout menu that features items like shrimp skewers, pine nut crusted goat cheese and strawberry salad, stuffed chicken, orzo, fingerling potatoes, pimento cheese with crostini and lavash, sweet rolls, lemon squares, ginger molasses cookies, and more. The menu feeds four to six people for $225. Orders can be placed online at Order.VestalsCatering.com or by emailing catering@vestalscatering.com by May 5 at 12 p.m. Orders can be picked up on May 7 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

For mothers that attend brunch at Vidorra, the restaurant is offering a complimentary tamale on May 7 and a complimentary mimosa on May 8. The restaurant's regular brunch menu will be available on Sunday. Contact the Deep Ellum location at 972-215-0640 and the Addison location at 972-499-5248.

This Southern restaurant is offering Mother's Day specials on May 8 and May 9. Menu items include beet salad, scallops, filet with crab butter hollandaise, spring pea risotto, and lemon raspberry meringue pie. Contact Yardbird by calling 469-208-2441.