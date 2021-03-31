Dallas-Fort Worth Restaurants Offering Easter and Passover Meal Specials

Whether you're celebrating Easter or Passover, restaurants across North Texas are making it possible for families to celebrate the holidays with brunches and dinners for dine-in or to-go. Here is a list of dine-in or takeout specials from eateries across the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The steakhouse with locations in Oaklawn and North Dallas if offering brunch on Easter Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. for dine-in and curbside pickup. Menu options include crab cake Benedict, prime rib, sea bass, and strawberry topped pancakes. Reservations are required for dine-in and can be made by calling 214-219-2201 for the Oak Lawn location or 972-239-3400 for the North Dallas location.

The Fort Worth steakhouse is making entertaining easy with ready-to-roast or pre-cooked entrées, sides, and desserts. The take-home Easter menu includes items like mini Beef Wellingtons, mini crab cakes, roasted prime rib, and a whole beef tenderloin. Orders can be placed online or by calling 817-731-5360.

This local chain is serving to-go and dine-in brunch on Easter Sunday. Dine-in brunch will last from from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Menu options include red chile glazed ham, smoked brisket, red chili salmon, street tacos, huevos rancheros, and more. Champagne and mimosas are also included in the $28 price. Children between the ages of six and 11 can eat for $7, and those age five and younger eat for free.

The to-go family pack includes beef brisket and tomatillo chicken tacos, a migas scrambler, red chili glazed ham with pineapple-mango salsa, biscuits and sausage gravy, southwest mac and cheese, assorted sides, and desserts. The to-go option serves four people for $100, and a mimosa kit can be added for $20. Curbside pick-up and delivery are available, and orders can be placed online.

Orders can be picked up all day on Saturday, April 3 or between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Sunday, April 4. Orders should be placed by Thursday, April 1.

Blue Mesa Grill has locations in Addison, Fort Worth, and Plano.

Cantina Laredo is making it easy for families to celebrate Easter in the comfort of their own homes. The Mexican chain is offering a family-style fajita feast that serves four to five people for $50. A six pack of Casa ‘Ritas or beer can also be added to the order, and wine will be half off. The offer is available for curbside pickup on Sunday, April 4.

The participating restaurants in North Texas are located at 4546 Belt Line Road in Addison and 1125 Legacy Drive in Frisco.

The restaurant is offering a three-course family-style Easter dinner to go, featuring a whole rack of bone-in filet with horseradish cream as the main course and accompaniments to share. Each dinner is offered ready to serve or chilled and ready to reheat at home. The $155 option serves two people, and the $275 option serves four. Meals can be ordered online for pickup on Saturday, April 3 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. or Sunday, April 4 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The Capital Grille is also open for dine-in brunch. The three-course Easter menu features items like a center-cut filet mignon, pan-seared sea bass, and a lobster frittata. Reservations can be made online for the restaurant's locations in Dallas, Fort Worth, and Plano.

The Italian chain is offering spring specials for dine-in and takeout. Menu options include Tuscan-grilled lamb chops, Mahi Wulfe, or Chicken Piccata entrees with a cup of soup or a side salad and your choice of side. Order online or visit Carrabba's locations in Dallas, Fort Worth, and Plano.

The grocery chain is offering Easter and Passover meals available for pickup. The Passover dinner menu features your choice between chicken tagine with olives and lemon or braised brisket as an entree, as well as matzo ball soup, potato kugel, roasted dill carrots, traditional charoset, and garden salad as sides. The Passover option serves between six and eight people and costs $99.99. Orders can be placed at the Central Market Catering Desk.

Central Market's Easter specials include a brunch option featuring an Italian sausage and arugula quiche with French toast casserole ($69.99, serves four to six people), and two dinner options featuring an apricot ginger-glazed ham ($129.99, serves six to eight people) or an oak-smoked and pepper-crusted rib-eye ($209.99, serves six to eight people). Orders for Easter meals can be placed online.

Central Market has five locations in Dallas, Fort Worth, Plano, and Southlake.

The Dallas-based restaurant chain has four holiday meal options: a $99 the Ultimate Holiday Spread that serves eight to 10 people, a $66 Classic Holiday Spread that serves eight to 10 people, a $33 Festive Fixin’s Feast, and a Holiday Trimmings and Trappings a la carte option. Menu items include ham, dressing, gravy, carrot cake, and cobbler. Holiday meals are available from March 29 to April 4, and the order deadline is April 2. Orders can be placed online.

This restaurant chain is offering an Easter Ham package, available through April 4. The meal costs $125 and serves up to 10 people with options like classic holiday spiral-sliced hams, potatoes, garden salad, and peach cobbler. A ham-only option also is available for $65. Meals can be picked up hot and ready to serve or with reheating instructions to serve later. To place an order, email catering@cowboychicken.com or call your local store directly for details.

The restaurant inside the Hotel Crescent Court in Dallas is hosting a chef-attended Easter brunch buffet on Sunday, April 4, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Menu options include items like Belgian waffled, honey and pineapple glazed ham, grilled sea bass, and prime rib. Non-members can make reservations via OpenTable, and Crescent Club members can reserve their spot by calling 214-953-4343.

CRÚ is offering dine-in and to-go options on Easter Sunday. The dine-in option is a three-course brunch for $36 per person, and the to-go package serves two people for $70. The dine-in menu includes options like Maine lobster asparagus and saffron risotto, goat cheese beignet, portobello and asparagus omelet, crab cake Benedict, rosemary roasted double lamb chops, and crème brûlée.

The three-course takeout meal includes asparagus and leek soup, heirloom tomato and burrata salad, petite filet steak, pan-seared Scottish salmon, New York-style cheesecake, and tiramisu. A la carte orders are also available. Mimosa kits are also available for $25. Orders can be placed by calling restaurant locations in Allen at 972-908-2532, in Dallas at 214-526-9463, in Fort Worth at 817-737-9463, and in Plano at 972-312-9463.

The Dallas-based restaurant chain is offering Easter specials for dine-in, carryout, curbside, or contactless delivery. The Classic Family Pack is available for both dine-in and to-go orders, and it feeds up to four people. The meal includes one pound of pulled pork, one pound of brisket, barbecue beans, cabbage slaw, potato salad, six rolls, barbecue sauce, pickles and onions. Spring specials also include free delivery for orders placed online or through the Dickey's app, two Two Meat Plates for $24, and 10% off catering with the code OFFCATERING.

The seafood restaurant in Dallas is offering an Easter menu available for pickup. Menu options include options like hearts of palm, kale and parmesan salad, quinoa and goat cheese, Cajun curry shrimp, and more. Small platters feed six to eight people, and large platters feed eight to 10 people. Small cheese boards are also available for $75, and large cheese boards are available for $125. Place an order for pickup by calling 214-891-1700. Orders should be placed by Friday, April 2 for pickup on Saturday, April 3.

This restaurant at NorthPark Center is offering take-home meals in celebration of Easter Sunday. Meals include pasture-raised lamb and prime cuts from the butcher counter, spring pea ravioli, pastries, and Italian wine. Orders can be placed by emailing eda.guestrelations@eataly.com.

The European specialty store is offering Easter and Passover takeout menus. Easter menu items include pineapple-glazed ham, braised Angus beef brisket, rainbow carrots, hot cross buns, Easter cupcakes, cookie nests, and chocolate-covered Oreos. The Passover menu includes items like lavender-glazed turkey breast, matzo ball soup, coconut macaroons, flourless chocolate cake, and a Passover apple square. Order must be placed by April 3 for pickup by April 4.

Eatzi's has six locations across Dallas, Fort Worth, Grapevine and Plano.

The seafood restaurant is offering an Easter brunch on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. as well as a four-course family-style dinner for takeout. The takeout menu features a shrimp cocktail, salad with apple cider vinaigrette, a choice of herb-roasted tenderloin or Chilean sea bass, grilled asparagus, three-cheese au gratin potatoes, and a bananas Foster butter cake. The take-home option can serve two people for $150, or four to six people for $250. Meals can be preordered for pickup on April 2 and April 3.

Eddie V's has locations in Dallas and Fort Worth.

Located at the HALL Arts Hotel in the Dallas Arts District, Ellie's is offering an Easter brunch from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday, April 4. The dine-in menu will feature items like blue crab cake eggs Benedict and macarons by new chef Dan Landsberg. Reservations can be made online through Resy.

This restaurant located in the Kimpton Pittman Hotel in Deep Ellum is offering a dine-in brunch from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Easter Sunday. Chef Graham Dodds has prepared a menu with items like avocado and burrata toast, duck egg shakshouka, and cornflake crusted french toast. The Easter brunch menu is also available for takeout by calling the restaurant at 469-498-2525.

Alison McLean (@splitcoffeecreative)

The Oak Cliff restaurant is serving Easter brunch on Sunday, April 4. Reservations can be made online via OpenTable or by calling 469-620-3644.

This Southwestern destination in The Ritz-Carlton, Dallas is offering an Easter brunch from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on April 4. The three-course menu includes starters like wagyu beef brisket barbecue, shrimp cocktail, and cornmeal crusted trout Benedict, as well as entrees like glazed lamb T-bone steaks and beef filet. Dessert options include a trio with brown butter carrot cake, chocolate caramel pot de creme, and toasted coconut cream pie. Reservations can be made online through OpenTable.

The Brazilian steakhouse chain if offering a ready-to-eat Easter Day to-go brunch package that serves six people. The meal includes the choice of two fire-roasted meats, sides, salads, cheesy bread rolls, and cocoa fudge brownies. The offer is available through April 12, and orders can be placed by calling your local Fogo de Chão location.

The restaurant is also open for dine-in brunch and dinner at its three locations in Addison, Dallas, and Plano.

Celebrity chef Curtis Stone's restaurant in Knox-Henderson is offering a special Easter brunch. On Sunday morning, the restaurant is offering a two-course menu for $85 per person. Details are available on the website, and reservations can be made through OpenTable or by calling 469-466-8263.

These two restaurants are offering dine-in and to-go meal options over Easter weekend. For those who would like to celebrate at home, an Easter Take Home Kits are available to be ordered through through March 30 at 12 p.m. The kits can be picked up on April 2 and 3 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Meal kits can be preordered online.

Both restaurants are also offering an assortment of customizable dine-in menu items served at buffet stations. Options include the Texas seafood bar, tossed salads, carving stations, taco bars, and desserts.

This restaurant inside the Westin Stonebriar Hotel and Golf Club in Frisco is offering a four course, family-style Easter Brunch on Sunday, April 4. The menu features items like an oak smoked rack of lamb, jumbo lump crab cakes, organic rainbow carrots, and skillet bananas foster. The meal costs $59 per adult, $49 for those age 65 and over, and $32 per child. Reservations should be made by April 1 by calling 972-668-8914.

The southern influenced restaurant and bar in Plano is offering meal kits for families to prepare at home. Guests can choose between either glazed ham for $80 or prime rib for $110 as an entree. All meal kits feed four to six people and come with sides including scalloped potatoes, maple glazed carrots, green bean casserole, honey butter biscuits, and spring salad. For dessert, guests can add on their choice of pie for $20 from options including coconut cream, strawberry lemonade, or bourbon pecan. Guests can preorder the meal kit while supplies last. Pickups begin Thursday, April 1 through Easter Sunday.

The restaurant and bar in the AT&T Discovery District in Dallas is serving Easter brunch for dine-in or pickup. Dine-in brunch is available Sunday, April 4 from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Reservations can be made online, and pickup orders can be placed by calling 214-838-1422.

This restaurant located in NorthPark Center is offering dine-in and takeout Easter specials all day on Sunday, April 4. For brunch, Kona Grill is serving honey glazed ham with breakfast potatoes and eggs, macadamia nut french toast, lobster avocado toast, eggs Benedict, and mimosas. The honey glazed ham is also available on the all day menu, along with lobster potstickers, carrot cake, and more. A takeout special for two featuring the honey glazed ham is also available for those who prefer to dine at home. Reservations can be made online.

This Dallas restaurant is hosting an Easter brunch from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, April 4. There is not a preset menu, but according to the La Duni, some lucky customers may find Easter eggs around the restaurant. Easter pastries are also available, and Easter decorations can be put on any cake. Additional information is available on the La Duni website.

The steakhouse at the Four Seasons in Irving is hosting an Easter brunch on Sunday, April 4 from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. The four-course a la carte menu will feature traditional breakfast and brunch favorites as well as specialty dishes crafted by Executive Chef Christof Syré and the LAW culinary team. Menu options include a seafood platter with Alaskan king crab, poached shrimp, a sushi sampler, churro pancakes, honey glazed ham, a coconut mango torte, and mixed berry shortcake. According to the restaurant, the Easter Bunny will also be hopping around the restaurant during the meal. The brunch will cost $95 for adults and $45 for children under 12. Reservations can be made by calling 972-717-2420.

This counter-serve joint in Dallas is offering a to-go holiday feast so that guests may celebrate Easter at home. Take home options include ham that feeds six to eight people for $70 and prime rib that feeds six to eight people for $150. All sides feed eight to 10 people. Options include green bean casserole for $34.99, mac and cheese for $39.99, and bread pudding for $36.99. All food comes cold with heating instructions. Orders must be placed online by Wednesday, March 31 at 5 p.m. and can be picked up on Friday, April 2 or Saturday, April 3 between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m.

The restaurant across from Klyde Warren Park in the Dallas Arts District is serving Easter brunch on Sunday, April 4 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Brunch specials include carne asada with eggs, eggs served over chimichurri breakfast potatoes, and grilled mahi mahi. Dine-in and patio service is available as well as curbside pick-up. To place a curbside order, call 214-855-5275.

This steakhouse in Dallas is offering a special dine-in Easter menu from Friday, April 2 to Sunday, April 4. Menu items include a spring mixed green salad, slow-roasted prime rib, maple glazed baby carrots, and cherry swirl cheesecake. The full a la carte menu will also be available.

Guests can also enjoy Morton's at home with the Easter To-Go Package. The takeout option serves four people and costs $159. Guests can enjoy jumbo lump crab cakes, ham with apricot glaze, garlic green beans, spiced apple cornbread stuffing, and more. Orders can be placed online.

This breakfast and lunch destination inside the new Thompson Hotel in downtown Dallas is officially launching its Cloud Nine brunch during Easter Weekend. Brunch will take place on Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Menu items include a Bloody Mary bar, caviar waffle bites, and ice cream sundaes. Reservations can be made online.

This high-end chain inside the Galleria Dallas is offering a chef-prepared Easter dinner to be served at home. The complete family dinner will come chilled with provided heating instructions. The meal serves four to six people and costs $149. Menu items include honey mustard glazed ham, Creole cornbread dressing, au gratin baked potatoes, garlic green beans, and key lime pie. Orders can be placed by calling 972-759-2277.

Ocean Prime is offering a family-style, chef-prepared Easter dinner to be served at home. The meal will come prepared and packaged with instructions. The menu includes a choice of pine nut crusted rack of lamb for $249 or roasted salmon for $189. Meals are available for carryout only and can be preordered online.

The Italian chain is offering to-go packs so that guests can enjoy their meals at home. The restaurant offers a Family Bundle including a large pan of lasagna, house salad, and breadsticks for $49.99, as well as family-size pans of dishes such as chicken parmigiana and fettuccine alfredo staring at $34.99. Bottles of wine also start at $15. The restaurants are also available for dine-in at locations across North Texas.

This restaurant on the Second Floor at the Exchange in Dallas is serving an Easter prix fixe three-course menu available for dine-in. The menu features deviled eggs, prawns and grits, shaved lamb tartine, burgers, and more. The meal costs $40 per person. Reservations can be made online.

The Dallas steakhouse is offering a to-go meal available for carryout over Easter weekend. The meal serves four people and features one entrée, a family-portion of soup or salad, two family-style sides, and four personal half loaves of homemade bread. Orders can be placed online or over the phone by calling 214-855-5151.

The Fort Worth Italian-American restaurant featuring bowling and bocce is hosting Easter brunch from Friday, April 2 to Sunday, April 4 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The weekend brunch menu features a variety of a la carte brunch options plus dishes like slow-roasted prime rib, smoked salmon flatbread, and a kid’s bunny waffle. Reservations can be made online.

Princi Italia in Plano is offering dine-in and to-go meal options on Easter Sunday. The dine-in meal includes a prix fixe three course menu for $38 with options like cacio e pepe crab meat, eggs Benedict, lemon sole piccata, and rosemary roasted leg of lamb. The eggs Benedict and leg of lamb are also available on the Easter to-go menu, as well as a caprese and crab salad, cheese cake, tiramisu, and more. The take home brunch serves two people for $70. Orders and reservations can be made online.

The ranch-themed restaurant in Fort Worth is offering a special Easter menu on Sunday, April 4. Brunch options include huevos rancheros and eggs Benedict, while lunch options include a chicken Caesar salad, grilled petit tenderloin, and stacked chicken enchiladas. The dinner menu will also be available all day. Reservations can be made online.

Refined Hospitality Concepts, which manages North Texas restaurants like Overeasy, Bourbon & Banter, Scout, Waterproof, Sfereco, and Primo's MX Kitchen, is offering an Easter and Passover menu available for pickup on Saturday, April 3 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. The menu features items like brisket, grilled salmon, roasted chicken, Brussels sprouts, matzo ball soup, cauliflower au gratin, mac and cheese, and more. Take and Bake pickup is available at Primo’s Statler and Primo’s Hillcrest, and Passover pickup is available at Primo’s Hillcrest. Orders must be placed by 5 p.m. on Thursday, April 1.

The restaurant in the The Exchange Food Hall in Dallas is offering Easter picnic baskets on Sunday, April 4 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Picnic baskets include deviled eggs, honey biscuits, hummus and crudités, pasta salad, ham and cheese sliders, quiche, pastries, cookies, sparkling wine, bunny ears, and egg dying kits. Baskets cost $95 and must be ordered by April 1 at 3 p.m. Order online or by calling 972-268-7605.

The Italian-American casual dining chain will be open at its locations in Fort Worth and Plano staring at 11 a.m. on Easter Sunday. Reservations can be made online.

The restaurant is also offering a to-go option that serves five people and includes your choice of chicken parmesan, chicken marsala, or penne rustica as well as a Caesar salad and two loaves of rosemary peasant bread. The offer is available online only for delivery and takeout.

The steakhouse chain located in North Dallas and Fort Worth is offering dine-in and to-go options on Easter Sunday. Dine-in menu options include Spring features like a Tomahawk Dinner for Two, which includes a hand-carved, bone-in 40 oz. Tomahawk Ribeye paired with a starter, personal sides, and a dessert.

Guests can also enjoy Ruth’s at home with the Tenderloin Bundle for Four or Sides to Go takeout options. To-go meals can be preordered online through April 2.

Seasons 52 is offering dine-in and take home meal options on Sunday, April 4. The dine-in brunch will take place in the dining room from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Reservations can be made online.

The to-go option is the Easter Green Box, which features apricot glazed spiral ham, a whole side of cedar plank-roasted salmon, or a wood-grilled beef tenderloin with a choice of salad, two sides, and complimentary desserts. The meal will come chilled with instructions so that it may be warmed up at home. The meal can serve either two or four to six people. Orders should be placed at least one day in advance and can be picked up on Friday, April 2, or Saturday, April 3.

This Dallas bakery is offering the Easter BUNny Bundle for $34.99. The cellophane gift-wrapped bundle of bread and pastries includes a choice of a rainbow loaf, cinnamon raisin loaf, or cinnamon swirl loaf plus an assorted pastry box with two large croissants, two fruit danishes, two specialty croissants, two cinnamon rolls, two hot cross buns, and two cookies. Orders can be placed online.

The steakhouse with locations in Fort Worth and Richardson is offering a special Easter brunch menu featuring items like filet mignon Benedict, lobster tail Benedict, crab cake Benedict, and bananas foster french toast. All bottles of wine under $100 will be half off. Brunch will be available from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Reservations can be made by calling 972-423-8121.

Silver Fox

The barbecue chain with locations across North Texas is offering an Easter meal available to-go for $45.99. The meal includes hickory smoked sliced ham, homemade mashed potatoes, green beans, dinner rolls, white gravy, and a whole pecan pie. Additional meats and sides can also be added to the order. The meal will be cold when picked up, but heating instructions will be provided. Orders can be placed online.

The Addison restaurant is offering brunch and dinner options on Easter Sunday. Seatings are available from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. A prix fixe brunch menu will be served from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. for $39.95 a person, and the regular dinner menu will be available from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. The brunch menu includes entree options like lobster eggs Benedict, pecan crusted salmon, shrimp scampi, filet mignon, lemon caper chicken, steak and eggs Benedict, jumbo lump crab cakes, and lamb chops. The meal will be accompanied by music performed by Melani Skybell from noon to 4 p.m. and by David Slater from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Reservations can me made online or by calling 972-789-9558.

The Richardson barbecue joint is offering family Easter packs available for pickup. The meal costs $100 and serves four to six people. The family pack comes with three pounds of meat, two sides, six yeast rolls, and barbecue sauce. Orders can be placed by calling 855-783-1050.

The Dallas barbecue joint is offering Easter dine-in and to-go meals options. For those looking to eat at the restaurant, Terry Black's two-story open-air patio with large picnic-style tables will allow families to maintain a bit of distance from others while enjoying the Dallas skyline views. For those who want to enjoy their Easter meals at home, the restaurant is teaming up with Goldbelly to offer an Easter lunch. Guests can order barbecue meals online to be delivered to their door. The offer includes smoked boneless pit ham and a choice of two sides.

The steak and seafood chain will be open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Easter Sunday at its locations in Dallas and Southlake. Guests can enjoy the restaurant's signature Easter cocktail, the Easter Blossom, as well as seafood classics like Florida sone crab, Hawaiian tuna, wild Alaskan halibut, and prime Alaskan king crab. Dessert options include Easter classics like carrot cake. Reservations can be made online.

The Fort Worth restaurant and bar is offering a Good Friday brunch from 11a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday, April 2, and an Easter brunch on Sunday, April 4, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Reservations can be made online.

Though this North Texas restaurant is rarely open before dinner, Easter Sunday is an exception. III Forks is serving Easter brunch from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, April 4. The menu features brunch staples including assorted breakfast breads from the restaurant’s local bakery. After 3 p.m., the restaurant will offer an abbreviated version of the regular menu. The Easter brunch is $49 per person and is available for dine-in or to-go by preorder. Orders can be placed online, and reservations can be made by calling 972-267-1776.

III Forks

The seafood restaurant is offering an Easter set brunch menu at its Royal Lane location. The menu will be available from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and will feature items like beef tenderloin, smoked salmon, and buttermilk fried chicken. The meal will cost $65 per person. Reservations can be made online via OpenTable. The full regular TJ's Seafood menu will be available at the restaurant's Oak Lawn location.

The Fort Worth Pan-Latin steakhouse is offering Easter brunch on Sunday, April 4. Menu options include lamb with cilantro crust and pasilla sauce, carrot cake, and more for $65 per person. Mimosas and Bloody Marys will also be available for $5. A menu for children will also be offered, priced a la carte. Reservations can be made online, and to-go orders can be placed by calling 817-210-2222

The Dallas steakhouse is offering exclusive dine-in and to-go menu items on Easter Sunday. Special items include a lamb chop as well as a shrimp and avocado salad. Reservations can be made online, and takeout is available for those who prefer to enjoy their meal at home.

The North Texas catering service is offering Easter menu options available for pickup at Leila Bakery or Parkway Cafe and Terrace on Friday, April 2 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. The Easter Reheat-Ready menu is available for $250 and feeds four to six people. Menu items include a choice of a rack of lamb with lemon aioli or sea salt and peppercorn crusted smoked beef tenderloin along with a variety of sides. The Adult Easter Basket can be added to the Reheat-Ready Menu for $65, and it includes a bottle of rose gold rosé, a Mister Morgan Candle, a handmade soap bar, and a bundle of lavender. The Kid's Easter Basket can also be added to the Reheat-Ready Menu for $55 and includes an egg dying kit, a stuffed animal, and chocolates. Orders can be placed online.

The restaurant with locations in Las Colinas and Plano is offering Easter to-go meal kits available for pickup. The meal comes with cooking instructions for the meat and reheating directions for the side dishes. Menu items include a choice of Duroc Ham with glaze for $85 or prime rib with garlic au jus and horseradish sauce for $125, plus sides and available add-ons. Orders can be placed by calling 972-993-2253. Meals serve four to six people and can be picked up on Friday, April 2 or Saturday, April 3.