Dallas, Fort Worth Police Investigate Multiple Overnight Shootings

Police departments across North Texas are investigating multiple shootings that took place between Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.

According to the Dallas Police Department, officers responded to three separate shootings across the Dallas area on Tuesday night.

The first shooting took place at 4100 Metropolitan Avenue. Dallas police said an adult male victim was shot multiple times by an unknown suspect.

The victim was pronounced dead and the suspect remains at large, police said.

Dallas police said officers also responded to an overnight shooting at 8200 Park Lane.

According to police, a male victim was shot during a robbery by three male suspects and a female suspect in front of a business.

The female suspect is in custody and being questioned by police, but the male suspects remain at large, police said. The victim was pronounced dead.

Police said officers also responded to a shooting at Alta Mesa and Forest Parkway.

According to Dallas police, an adult male was found shot inside a vehicle. He was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead. No suspects are in custody at this time.

The investigations into all three of the overnight shootings in Dallas are still ongoing, police said.

According to the Fort Worth Police Department, officers responded to two unrelated shooting calls on Tuesday night.

East Division officers were dispatched to 4816 East Berry Street, the Prince Hall Apartments, on a shooting call shortly before 1 a.m.

Police said when officers arrived, they officers located an adult male shooting victim.

The victim was transported to an area hospital with a life threatening injury. His current condition is unknown, police said.

According to Fort Worth police, East Division officers also responded to a shooting call in the 4200 block of South Hughes at approximately 12:50 a.m.

Police said when officers arrived, they did locate any victim of a shooting but discovered that a residence and a vehicle had been damaged.

No suspects are in custody after either of the incidents in Fort Worth, police said, but officers are continuing to investigate.