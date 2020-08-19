Dallas, Fort Worth plan Day of Prayer and Fasting for Eradication of COVID-19

Wednesday, in both Dallas and Fort Worth, thousands are expected to take part in a Day of Prayer and Fasting; asking for divine help in the battle against the Coronavirus.

Dallas mayor Eric Johnson and Fort Worth mayor Betsy Price declared a day of prayer and fasting asking people of all faiths to pray in place from home, work and school from Noon until 1:00 p.m.

“All religions. All denominations. All races united to pray for this one cause to see the Coronavirus eradicated,” Ron Allen of Pray Dallas said. “A lot of people have been feeling discouraged. There’s been a lot of division and bringing people together in unity especially to pray about something as awful as the Coronavirus has been an exciting prospect.”

Allen said it is an effort that will stretch beyond the borders of North Texas.

“We have contact some of our ministries in other cities in the United States, but in fact people around the world will be praying,” Allen said. “We were hoping to get a million people to pray and I think we’ll make it.”

While they will pray for the eradication of COVID-19 they will also pray for those who have been affected in other ways.

“The Coronavirus has impacted everybody all levels of society,” Allen said. “There are people who are sick and who died and we need to have compassion and be praying for the sick and praying for those families that are grieving. People have lost jobs. They’ve lost businesses.”

There are a number of virtual prayer meetings plan. Find links HERE.