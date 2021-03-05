real estate

Dallas-Fort Worth is Seeing One of the Nation's Biggest Declines in Homes for Sale

More than 200,000 home listings are missing around the country, according to Realtor.com

By Steve Brown, Dallas Morning News

Vernon Bryant/Dallas Morning News

You don't have to tell homebuyers that there's a shortage of houses for sale.

But a new report by Realtor.com shows just how tight it is in Dallas-Fort Worth's home market.

D-FW had one of the largest percentage declines in the nation in homes listed for sale with real estate agents, according to a February study by Realtor.com

The home marketing firm looked at listing inventories, changes in asking prices and the time it takes to sell a property in markets across the country.

Click here to read more on this story from our partners at The Dallas Morning News.

