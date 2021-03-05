Dallas-Fort Worth is Seeing One of the Nation's Biggest Declines in Homes for Sale

You don't have to tell homebuyers that there's a shortage of houses for sale.

But a new report by Realtor.com shows just how tight it is in Dallas-Fort Worth's home market.

D-FW had one of the largest percentage declines in the nation in homes listed for sale with real estate agents, according to a February study by Realtor.com

The home marketing firm looked at listing inventories, changes in asking prices and the time it takes to sell a property in markets across the country.

