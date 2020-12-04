DallasNews.com

Dallas-Fort Worth Cuts Year-Over-Year Job Loss to Under 100K for 1st Time in Pandemic Era

Getty Images

New data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics shows that Dallas-Fort Worth picked up nearly 62,000 jobs in October, the most recent month available, to cut its year-over-year losses to fewer than 100,000 for the first time since the pandemic began.

The region had 89,800 fewer nonfarm jobs in October than a year earlier. Texas was down 498,700 jobs in that period.

Other major metro areas aren’t recovering as briskly as D-FW, though most similarly sized regions did add jobs.

