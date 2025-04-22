Dallas, Fort Worth Catholic Diocese honor Pope Francis

The Catholic Diocese of Dallas and Fort Worth says there are more than two and a half million Catholics across North Texas.

Most were closed for easter Monday, but following the news of the passing of Pope Francis, Cathedral Guadalupe opened its doors to mourners.

Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Flowers were placed outside the cathedral, and tears streamed down the faces of some who’d arrived to pay respects.

Black drapes hung above the entrance symbolize a church in mourning.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning with NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

“Sad. Very, very sad,” said Dallas Catholic Sandra Sanchez.

Sanchez came within arm’s length of Pope Francis during a December visit to the Vatican.

“In my opinion, he was the best,” said Sanchez.

Inside Cathedral Guadelupe, a noon mass of the intentions for his holiness was led by Bishop Edward Burns of the Diocese of Dallas, whom Pope Francis appointed to the position in 2016.

“His kindness, support, and trust in me have been a profound source of confidence,” said Bishop Burns.

Known as the people’s pope, the late pontiff sealed his legacy as a reformer and pastor who forged deep connections with the vulnerable.

After a health scare earlier this year that left him hospitalized for a month, Pope Francis made a surprise appearance during easter celebrations Sunday.

“It was striking but not a surprise that even in his final days, he chose to be among god’s people,” said Bishop Burns.

From Dallas to Fort Worth, the faithful are absorbing news of the sudden loss while acknowledging the poetry of his passing.

“Big messages for god, like something special,” said Sanchez.

Catholics will pray the rosary twice a day for nine days at Cathedral Guadalupe at 11:30 a.m. and 6:30 p.m.

The Diocese of Fort Worth will celebrate two masses for the repose of the soul of Pope Francis: Wednesday at 6 p.m. at St. Patrick Cathedral and Thursday at 6 p.m. at Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church.

Michael Olson, bishop of the Diocese of Fort Worth, was appointed by Pope Francis to his position in November 2013.

Bishop Olson said in a statement, "His entire pontificate, from his first decision at the age of 76 to be called “Francis” after Saint Francis of Assisi, was dedicated to mindfulness for the poor and those most overlooked, our responsibility to be stewards of the ecology, and the struggle to be conformed to Christ crucified."