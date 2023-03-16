Dallas

Dallas Firefighters Respond to Blaze at Old Valley View Mall

By Hannah Jones

Dallas Fire-Rescue officials responded to a fire at the old Valley View Mall in Dallas on Thursday morning.

According to officials, the fire broke out near 13331 Preston Road before 5 a.m.

Officials said firefighters observed smoke showing from part of the mall that appeared to be near the old movie theater.

At 4:45 a.m., a second alarm response was requested due to heavy smoke in the abandoned building.

This is the second time the old Valley View Mall structure has caught fire. The abandoned building first caught fire in February 2023, just over a month ago.

The Dallas mall is set for demolition and the developer has until the summer to tear the building down.

Much of the former mall on I-635 LBJ Freeway at Preston Road is already demolished.

