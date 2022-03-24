Former Dallas Firefighter Who Lied About COVID-19 Diagnosis Given Probation

A former Dallas firefighter who lied about his COVID-19 diagnosis and went to a resort during paid time off was given probation in a plea deal this month.

William Jordan Carter, 40, was arrested in August 2021 after investigators said he received $12,548.86 while he was on sick leave for COVID-19 that he couldn't prove he had.

Carter agreed to a deal to reduce his felony theft charge to a misdemeanor and to serve 320 days in county jail along with 18 months probation. According to court documents, Carter's confinement was suspended and he was placed on community supervision effective March 11, 2022.

An arrest warrant affidavit obtained in 2021 said Carter requested time off on March 24 after his wife tested positive for the virus. A week later, he requested more time off after he told a supervisor his daughter, who also had other ailments, had also contracted the disease.

Two days before he was to return to work at Fire Station No. 7, the document said Carter told the supervisor he wasn't well and had tested positive for COVID-19. When asked to provide copies of his test results, he told his supervisor he hadn't actually been tested and only assumed he had it because he didn't feel well. The supervisor then told Carter to get tested for confirmation.

Dallas County Jail

According to the affidavit, during a subsequent conversation with his supervisor Carter said he could not provide documentation proving his wife and daughter had been infected and when asked if they had really been sick he replied, "I guess not." The supervisor then asked him, "What made you do this?" to which he replied, "Greed, I guess." The supervisor asked, "Just so you wouldn't have to go to work?" and he replied, "Yes."

A detective investigating the theft claim obtained Carter's bank records and said they showed the direct deposits from the City of Dallas while he was on COVID leave as well as three payments made during his sick time to a resort in Round Rock.

Because Carter is a public servant, the felony theft charge was enhanced. That charge was reduced as part of his plea agreement.

Our partners at The Dallas Morning News said Carter had been placed on administrative leave while an internal investigation was conducted in 2021. On Thursday, DFR said Carter is no longer a member of the department.