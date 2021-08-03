Dallas Firefighter Who Lied About COVID-19 Diagnosis Arrested

A Dallas firefighter who lied about his COVID-19 diagnosis and went to resort during paid time off has been arrested, officials say.

According to a report by the Dallas Morning News, 38-year-old William Jordan Carter, who works at Fire Station 7, received more than $12,000 while he was on sick leave over the span of three payroll periods during the spring.

Dallas County Jail

Court documents show that Carter was booked into the Dallas County jail on a charge of felony theft. His bail was set at $1,500, the Dallas Morning News reported.

Carter was no longer in custody Monday. The Dallas Morning News reported that it was unclear whether he had an attorney.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for Apple or Android— and sign up for alerts.

To read the full report from the Dallas Morning News, click here.