Dallas Firefighter, Injured in Explosion, Released From Hospital

A Dallas firefighter injured in last month's apartment explosion has been released from the hospital and is now recovering at a rehab facility.

NBC 5 spoke to Ronald Hall's wife on Thursday.

She shared pictures of her husband's hospital release nearly a month after the explosion happened.

She says he will be at the rehab facility for the next two weeks.

His wife says Hall has been a firefighter since he was 18-years-old.

He was set to retire in January.

Police arrested Phillip Dankins after they say he fired a gun, which led to the natural gas explosion.

Eight people were hurt including four firefighters.