Dallas Firefighter Adopts Puppy He Helped Rescue From Under SUV

Dallas firefighters rescued a puppy from the engine compartment of an SUV earlier this month -- and one of the men who helped rescue her adopted her two days later.

Firefighters responded to call about a trapped animal near White Rock Lake on April 10, according to Dallas-Fire Rescue. To ensure the puppy was rescued safely, firefighters even removed one of the tires so they could access the puppy from the top and bottom of the SUV.

After the puppy was removed, she was transferred to the care of Dallas Animal Services.

Dallas Fire-Rescue

Two days later, one of the firefighters who assisted in the rescue adopted the puppy, who he named Grace.

Firefighters from Dallas fire stations 31 and 17 assisted in the rescue.