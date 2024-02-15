Dallas fire station to finally reopen after 2019 EF-3 tornado

A ceremony is planned for Thursday morning to officially dedicate and reopen Dallas Fire-Rescue Station 41.

In October 2019, an EF-3 tornado ripped the roof off Station 41. It was one thousands of buildings that were hit by the tornado that caused an estimated $1.5 billion in damage, making it one of the costliest storms to ever affect North Texas.

It has taken more than four years to reopen the rebuilt fire station. Complicating matters, beyond typical logistical and financial concerns, was the COVID-19 pandemic and the supply chain troubles that resulted.

“I mean, obviously it wasn’t a fast process,” said Jason Evans of Dallas Fire-Rescue. “In a perfect world, we wish we could just tear it down, hit a button, and add water, and put it back up. But the reality is that there is so much more involved in the process.”

In the intervening years, the firefighters from Station 41 were initially reassigned to other fire stations, before a temporary building was put up to accommodate the Station 41 staff until this permanent replacement could be completed.

“Even though we try to take those resources and those personnel and put them in other fire stations it’s just not the same as being at the station that you spend a third of your life at,” Evans said.