Dallas Fire-Rescue Wildland Team Helps Put Out Wildfires in California

Members of the Dallas Fire-Rescue strike team are receiving praise for their efforts to help put out the wildfires in California.

According to the Dallas City Manager, Dallas Fire-Rescue's Wildland team was assigned to the August Complex fire in the West zone on the morning of September 14.

Multiple fire camps were established in response to the size of the fire, and the Dallas Fire-Rescue strike team was assigned to division Tango Tango on the fireline, the Dallas City Manager said.

Due to the steep grades and winding roads in the area, it took Dallas Fire-Rescue team members approximately two hours to get from the fire camp to their assigned location.

While working to put out the fire, Dallas Fire-Rescue team members worked in the steep areas, conducted multiple operations simultaneously, positioned hose lines, and established a water shuttle operation while putting out fires in critical areas.

According to the Dallas City Manager, the Dallas-Fire Rescue strike team was praised by the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection and the division supervisors for their efforts to put out the blaze.

The Dallas City Manager said all firefighters are in good spirits and are ready for the next operational period.