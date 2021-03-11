Dallas Fire-Rescue Holding 8 Water Distribution Events

There are still North Texans who don’t have clean water nearly a month after the winter storm hit.
In response to that reality, Dallas Fire-Rescue is holding several water distribution events around the area on Thursday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The 1-day event will be drive-thru only and there will be a limit of one case of water per vehicle, no identification will be required.
The event is a real team effort. Donations were provided in part through the "Neighbors Helping Neighbors" campaign initiated by Cpt. Shelly Carter, of the Hartford Fire Department in Conneticut. Through the campaign, Captain Carter was able to have approximately 600 cases of bottled water donated and sent to Dallas.
There are eight locations around Dallas:
- Council Dist. 1 - Kidd Springs Recreation Center (711 W. Canty St.)
- Council Dist. 2 - Arlington Park Recreation Center (1505 Record Crossing Rd.)
- Council Dist. 3 - Park in the Wood Recreation Center (6801 Mountain Creek Pkwy.)
- Council Dist. 4 - Beckley-Saner Recreation Center (114 W. Hobson Ave.)
- Council Dist. 5 - Pleasant Oaks Recreation Center (8701 Greenmound Ave.)
- Council Dist. 7 - Exline Recreation Center (2525 Pine St.)
- Council Dist. 8 - Fireside Recreation Center (8601 Fireside Dr.)
- Council Dist. 14 - Exall Recreation Center (1355 Adair St.)