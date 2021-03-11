winter storm

Dallas Fire-Rescue Holding 8 Water Distribution Events

By Laura Harris

RESPONDE_MARCH_22_22867594_1200x675_904392259574.jpg
Getty Images

There are still North Texans who don’t have clean water nearly a month after the winter storm hit.

In response to that reality, Dallas Fire-Rescue is holding several water distribution events around the area on Thursday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The 1-day event will be drive-thru only and there will be a limit of one case of water per vehicle, no identification will be required.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

coronavirus Mar 20, 2020

COVID-19 Tracker: What We Know About the Virus in DFW and Around Texas

Texas Women's University 20 mins ago

‘StartHER' Grants Give Women Entrepreneurs a Boost

The event is a real team effort. Donations were provided in part through the "Neighbors Helping Neighbors" campaign initiated by Cpt. Shelly Carter, of the Hartford Fire Department in Conneticut. Through the campaign, Captain Carter was able to have approximately 600 cases of bottled water donated and sent to Dallas.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

There are eight locations around Dallas:

  • Council Dist. 1 - Kidd Springs Recreation Center (711 W. Canty St.)
  • Council Dist. 2 - Arlington Park Recreation Center (1505 Record Crossing Rd.)
  • Council Dist. 3 - Park in the Wood Recreation Center (6801 Mountain Creek Pkwy.)
  • Council Dist. 4 - Beckley-Saner Recreation Center (114 W. Hobson Ave.)
  • Council Dist. 5 - Pleasant Oaks Recreation Center (8701 Greenmound Ave.)
  • Council Dist. 7 - Exline Recreation Center (2525 Pine St.)
  • Council Dist. 8 - Fireside Recreation Center (8601 Fireside Dr.)
  • Council Dist. 14 - Exall Recreation Center (1355 Adair St.)

This article tagged under:

winter stormpower outagesdallas fire-rescue
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us