Dallas Fire-Rescue Holding 8 Water Distribution Events

There are still North Texans who don’t have clean water nearly a month after the winter storm hit.

In response to that reality, Dallas Fire-Rescue is holding several water distribution events around the area on Thursday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The 1-day event will be drive-thru only and there will be a limit of one case of water per vehicle, no identification will be required.

The event is a real team effort. Donations were provided in part through the "Neighbors Helping Neighbors" campaign initiated by Cpt. Shelly Carter, of the Hartford Fire Department in Conneticut. Through the campaign, Captain Carter was able to have approximately 600 cases of bottled water donated and sent to Dallas.

There are eight locations around Dallas: