Dallas Fire-Rescue Fires Paramedic Who Kicked Homeless Man in the Face

The Dallas paramedic who was captured on video repeatedly kicking an unarmed homeless man in the face was fired by the department, Dallas-Fire Rescue said Saturday evening.

Brad Cox was “no longer a member of the department” as of Friday, spokesman Jason Evans said in a written statement. Evans later clarified that Cox was fired, but declined to provide further information, saying Dallas Fire-Rescue does not comment on personnel matters.

Cox had been on leave from the fire department since September, when The Dallas Morning News began asking questions about the incident and the Dallas Observer published police body-camera video that showed Cox, who is also a mixed-martial arts fighter, kicking and punching Kyle Vess.

