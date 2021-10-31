DallasNews.com

Dallas Fire-Rescue Fires Paramedic Who Kicked Homeless Man in the Face

Brad Cox had been on leave from the fire department since September

By Michael Williams and Krista M. Torralva | The Dallas Morning News

NBC 5 News

The Dallas paramedic who was captured on video repeatedly kicking an unarmed homeless man in the face was fired by the department, Dallas-Fire Rescue said Saturday evening.

Brad Cox was “no longer a member of the department” as of Friday, spokesman Jason Evans said in a written statement. Evans later clarified that Cox was fired, but declined to provide further information, saying Dallas Fire-Rescue does not comment on personnel matters.

Download our local news and weather app for Apple or Android— and sign up for alerts.

Cox had been on leave from the fire department since September, when The Dallas Morning News began asking questions about the incident and the Dallas Observer published police body-camera video that showed Cox, who is also a mixed-martial arts fighter, kicking and punching Kyle Vess.

Read more from NBC 5's media partner The Dallas Morning News.

This article tagged under:

DallasNews.comDallasdallas fire-rescue
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Video Entertainment Texas Today NBCLX Submit Photos or Vidoes Contests
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us