Dallas Fire-Rescue Driver Engineer Killed in Off-Duty Traffic Accident in Nebraska

The incident that led to his death is under investigation

Dallas Fire-Rescue is mourning the death of driver engineer Ceasar Rios.

According to Dallas Fire-Rescue, Rios had been with the department for nearly 10 years. His brother, Henry Rios, also works for the department.

Dallas Fire-Rescue said Rios blessed the lives of countless others while serving the citizen of the City of Dallas.

Rios died during a traffic accident in Nebraska, Dallas Fire-Rescue said. The department was notified of his death by Nebraska State Troopers early Sunday morning.

The incident that led to his death is under investigation.

