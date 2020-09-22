Dallas Fire-Rescue Driver Engineer Killed in Off-Duty Traffic Accident in Nebraska

Dallas Fire-Rescue is mourning the death of driver engineer Ceasar Rios.
According to Dallas Fire-Rescue, Rios had been with the department for nearly 10 years. His brother, Henry Rios, also works for the department.
Dallas Fire-Rescue said Rios blessed the lives of countless others while serving the citizen of the City of Dallas.
Rios died during a traffic accident in Nebraska, Dallas Fire-Rescue said. The department was notified of his death by Nebraska State Troopers early Sunday morning.
The incident that led to his death is under investigation.