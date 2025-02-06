Dallas Fire-Rescue to begin giving blood transfusions in some ambulances

The Dallas Fire-Rescue Department is launching a pilot program later this month where they'll give critical patients blood transfusions in the ambulance.

DFR said Thursday the pilot program could mean the difference between life and death for patients who had been in car crashes or were the victims of violence.

The blood transfusions will be administered by DFR paramedics in the ambulance, giving critical patients a better chance at survival before they get to the hospital.

DFR said the pilot program will begin with two ambulances, one at Station 42 near Dallas Love Field and another at Station 32 in Pleasant Grove.

After a six-month pilot run, the program could be expanded citywide.

Parkland Memorial Hospital in Dallas said blood donations from the community will be crucial to keeping programs like this running.