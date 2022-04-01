Large Fire Damages Multiple Units at Dallas Apartment Complex

Firefighters are currently working a fire at an apartment complex in Oak Cliff.

Crews were first called out to the scene in the 800 block of North Marsalis Avenue just before 5 p.m. Friday.

First arriving responders reported fire coming from the second floor. It has since escalated to second and third alarm response, calling for a total of 60-70 firefighters to respond.

From Texas Sky Ranger, you can see thick, heavy black smoke coming from the second floor of the building.

So far, there have not been reports of any injuries.

Check back and refresh this page for the latest information. As details unfold, elements of this story may change.