Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas

Dallas Fed: Texas Adds 78,400 Jobs in June

The state has added around 370,000 jobs total in 2022

Texas added 78,400 jobs in the month of June according to payroll employment numbers released by the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas Friday.

According to the report, the state added a revised total of 60,100 jobs in May. The state has added 370,500 jobs total in 2022.

The Texas Employment Forecast predicts that jobs will increase by 4.5% in 2022, a slight increase from the previous projection of 4%.

"Texas employment accelerated in June, bringing job growth in the second quarter to a robust 6%," said Christopher Slijk, Dallas Fed associate economist. "Expansion in June was broad, with only construction seeing a decline. Nevertheless, growth is expected to slow in the second half of the year to 3.4% as headwinds from a weaker U.S. outlook, along with ongoing supply-chain and labor market challenges, put downward pressure on economic growth in Texas."

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

Other key predictions and statistics from the report include:

  • The forecast projects that 593,800 jobs will be added in Texas this year and that 13.7 million Texans will be employed in December 2022
  • Texas employment grew an annualized 7.3% in June after increasing a revised 5.6% in May
  • Unemployment decreased in the metro areas of Houston, San Antonio--New Braunfels, El Paso, Brownsville--Harlingen, Laredo and McAllen--Edinburg--Mission, according to seasonally adjusted numbers from the Dallas Fed.
  • Unemployment remained unchanged across DFW cities
  • The Texas unemployment rate declined from 4.2% to 4.1% from May to June

Additional information from the Texas Employment Forecast as well as Texas job data and unemployment numbers can be found on DallasFed.org.

This article tagged under:

Federal Reserve Bank of DallasDallasEmployment figures
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint LX News Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us