Dallas veteran shot 7 times faces long recovery, family starts GoFundMe to help with costs

A GoFundMe campaign has been set up for a young veteran who was shot multiple times by another man in Dallas on July 4 and is now facing a long road to recovery.

The shooting happened around 5:10 a.m. in the 4600 block of Cedar Springs Road, according to the Dallas Police Department.

Officers said after responding to a shooting call in the area, they found 24-year-old Andrew Alcantar suffering from several gunshot wounds. Alcantar was rushed to a local hospital and was considered to be in stable condition.

After further investigation, Dallas police said they identified 44-year-old John Edward Estrada and charged him with aggravated assault.

Nearly a month after the shooting, Alcantar's father, Martin Guerrero, created a GoFundMe to raise funds for his son's medical bills and recovery.

"He fought his way and survived this horrible ordeal," Guerro stated on the campaign.

"He is only 24, a young adult that still has regular bills to pay, plus hospital bills. He was fully active in the military, and this long road to recovery just ended his military career. Therefore, my son is still in the hospital and we don't know how long he will be there for."

Loved ones mentioned that Alcantar will also require further treatment at a rehabilitation center to complete his recovery.