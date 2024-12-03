holidays

‘Tees' the season at mini-golf themed Christmas display

The Dallas family behind the display has gone all out for the past few years

By Meredith Yeomans

‘Tees’ the season and all anyone wants at one Dallas home is a hole-in-one.

Putt-Putt Golf is the theme for this year’s display in the Milam family's front yard.

“It’s kind of like how can we put a creative spin on things that aren’t very Christmas-y,” said mom Katie Milam.

Milam says weeks of work went into the interactive six-hole course which 11-year-old Beckham Phillips and his mom Bonnie made a beeline for after school.

“He saw this installation go up yesterday. I knew as soon as we got out of school today we were going to have to come over and play some holes,” said Bonnie Phillips, a neighbor.

Much of the material is recycled from previous years. The artificial turf on the mini-golf course was used to make a Christmas tree a couple of years ago, and a taffy candy loop on one hole was a fire ring.

Themes in years past include ET, Evil Knievel and the Mario Brothers.

Milam says the elaborate displays began during the pandemic “when we had some extra time on our hands.”

Now, she says the family of four makes time.

“It makes people happy. We want to be the fun house,” said Milam.

The display is located on Belmont Avenue in Dallas. Its hours are 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

