Dallas family remembering their great-grandfather at Paris Olympics

A Dallas family is at the Paris Olympics for the trip of a lifetime, but also a chance to remember.

Just before the Games started, NBC 5 talked to a Dallas family that was going to the Olympics to celebrate 100 years of history that started at the Paris Olympics in 1924.

Jonna Seline said the moment her family found out the 2024 Olympics would be in Paris, they had to be there. That’s because her great-grandfather, Harold Osborn, won the gold medal in the decathlon and the high jump at the 1924 Games.

Jonna, her dad who was Osborn’s grandson, and the whole family have been enjoying the sights and sounds of the Paris Olympics, including stops at the actual facility where Osborn competed a decade ago. They’ve seen several events even the sport Osborn competed in.

“Oh, it was just amazing,” Seline said. “I mean, track and field over here, they call it athletics. It's one of the most exciting events in the Olympics. And to be out there, the field is just much, much larger than it was 100 years ago at that tiny stadium that looks like almost a high school stadium now, but just the magnitude of it and watching those amazing athletes and the kids were just completely enthralled."

She brought her two oldest children as well, with hopes they will never forget the legacy the man who would have been their great-great-grandfather left behind.

“I think that’s one of the best parts of all the pieces of memorabilia being at the University of Illinois. They can take their kids and grandkids and look back at these interviews and remember the trip and remember the history there,” Seline said.

The family donated Osborn’s Olympic jersey, his medals and his cleats to the University of Illinois to be displayed soon in a special display.