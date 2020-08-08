Frederick Haynes

Dallas Faith Leaders Hosting Counter-Protest to ‘Back The Blue' Rally

Pastor Frederick Haynes called the rally an act of white supremacy

By Avery Dalal

Dallas faith leaders are hosting a counter caravan through Oak Cliff Sunday.

The caravan will begin at 8:30 a.m. in front of the Barack Obama Male Leadership Academy.

This is in response to the "Back the Blue" rally that happened in the parking lot of Friendship-West Baptist Church last Sunday.

Senior Pastor Frederick Haynes called the rally an act of white supremacy.

Local faith leaders supported Haynes' church following the incident.

Haynes said the church approved a small group to use the parking lot, but did not have the real information about many people would be there, or what the event was about.

Frederick Haynesfriendship west baptist church
