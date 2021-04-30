Dallas Faith-Based Restaurant Honors Pastor Who Died of COVID-19

The stage is set for The Five Experience restaurant in Dallas to open its doors to the public. It's the dream of Bishop Omar Jahwar.

"He was an ordained minister by the age of 12 so he walked heavily in his faith and in his calling," Bishop Omar Jahwar’s sister Fayth Jefferson said.

Jefferson said he was on his way to see his dream come to reality but COVID-19 delayed the opening and took his life.

"On March 11 we lost Omar and it was just very tragic and very unexpected but that's just the way God planned it," Jefferson said.

But she's not letting anything stop The Five Experience from serving up its purpose and the principles Bishop Omar preached.

“The Five Experience is part of the high five methodology which is soul winning, social services, social interaction, social networking, enhanced worship,” Jefferson said. “This was the social interaction piece of his methodology. So, he wanted to bring food and fun and get outside the walls of the church."

The restaurant is also giving some teens a second chance by partnering with Cafe Momentum which is a nonprofit that hires young people who've been in juvenile facilities.

This whole concept is based on serving up the life of Bishop Omar to the customer.

"One thing about Bishop he was able to meet people beyond their circumstances,” Jefferson said. “So if you leave here uplifted, if you leave here with a spirit of joy I believe we've done our job. I believe we've honored him because that's what he's about."